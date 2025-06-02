Former Kansas Forward to Join Coaching Staff Amid Injury Recovery
While KJ Adams' four-year career with the Kansas Jayhawks came to an end in March, it won't be long before the high-flying forward is back in Lawrence.
According to 247 Sports reporter Jack Ritter, head coach Bill Self said that Adams will join the coaching staff for the 2025-26 season.
While Adams never ruled out playing basketball professionally, he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the second half of KU’s NCAA Tournament loss to Arkansas. It could be well over a year before he returns to the court.
Therefore, he will spend at least one year coaching the school he once played for.
Known for his relentless energy and gritty play style, Adams won a national title with the Jayhawks as a freshman.
He was a regular member of Self's starting five over the next three years, starting in 97 of the 101 games he appeared in.
Across his Jayhawk tenure, Adams averaged 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists with a 58.8% field goal percentage.
Key assistants like Norm Roberts and Fred Quartelbaum departed from Kansas this offseason. However, former KU point guard coach Jacque Vaughn and now Adams have joined the coaching staff.
It remains unknown what role Adams will assume on the staff, but he should be able to offer invaluable insight to current players about the ins and outs of Kansas basketball.