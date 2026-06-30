Lakers' NBA Finals Odds Stay Stagnant, Warriors' Title Odds Rise After LeBron James Report

The LeBron James era is over in Los Angeles.

The four-time champion reportedly will return to the NBA in the 2026-27 season, but he has informed the Lakers that he will not be returning to the franchise, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

BREAKING: LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/zzVk6xUVF1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

James' decision has shaken up the odds to win the NBA Finals in the 2026-27 season, though the Lakers' odds have remained the same. Los Angeles is +3000 to win the Finals at DraftKings Sportsbook, a sign that the betting market still believes in the Luka Doncic-Austin Reaves pairing to be successful without James in the fold.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have jumped from +6000 to +4000 to win the title, as they are the favorite right now to sign James.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported earlier on Tuesday that the Warriors want to pry James away the Lakers. Now, that appears to be a real possibility with free agency beginning on Tuesday night.

During the 2025-26 regular season, James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game last season while shooting 51.5 percent from the field. He then led the Lakers to a playoff series win over Houston even with Reaves missing four of those games and Doncic missing the team’s entire playoff run.

Golden State isn't the only team that will pursue James this offseason, but the Warriors have been rumored to be a landing spot for James since Draymond Green opted out of his player option for the 2026-27 season. Green's decision should give the Warriors the flexibility to offer James the full mid-level exception.

Golden State failed to make the playoffs in the 2025-26 season, but a James and Stephen Curry pairing would certainly be must-watch television. If James does sign with Golden State, the odds for the NBA champion next season will likely change with Golden State moving up the board.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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