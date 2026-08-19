Former Kansas Guard AJ Storr Continuing Never-Ending School Tour With UNLV

When the Kansas basketball program landed Wisconsin transfer AJ Storr in 2024, he was viewed as one of the biggest portal additions Bill Self had made during his tenure. That notion couldn't have been more wrong.

Storr's lone season as a Jayhawk was utterly disastrous. He fell out of the starting lineup early in the season and posted the worst numbers of his career. He started to come on a bit during the latter stages of the season, but ultimately finished with 6.1 points per game on 38.4% shooting and was part of the reason KU was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.



The Illinois native somewhat revived his career this past season at Ole Miss, averaging 15.5 points a night for his eighth school in eight years. It appeared his never-ending college tour was finally over, but the NCAA's recent court injunction granting Class of 2022 student-athletes additional eligibility put Storr back on the open market.

Yes, you're hearing that right. Storr is now playing for his ninth school in as many years. And the next stop on the Storr train is... UNLV.

NEWS: Ole Miss transfer guard AJ Storr has committed to UNLV, he told @On3.



The 6-5 senior averaged 15.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game this past season. Made previous stops at St. John’s, Wisconsin, and Kansas.https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq https://t.co/7MUM87HzsA pic.twitter.com/3ZVFaq1Y14 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) August 18, 2026

AJ Storr's School Timeline

2018-19: Kankakee HS

2019-20: Bishop Gorman HS

2020-21: AZ Compass Prep

2021-22: IMG Academy

2022-23: St. John's

2023-24: Wisconsin

2024-25: Kansas

2025-26: Ole Miss

2026-27: UNLV

Storr competed for four different high schools before making the jump to college and is now at his fifth university. You seriously can't make this stuff up.

To clarify, there's no reason for KU fans to hold anything against Storr for how his tenure at Kansas ended. Some things simply aren't meant to be, and he certainly hasn't been the only transfer the Jayhawks have swung and missed on.



But at the end of the day, it is laughable how many schools he's managed to play for since he was a teenager. At this point, he's become the Edwin Jackson of high school and college basketball.

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