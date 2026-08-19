Former Kansas Guard AJ Storr Continuing Never-Ending School Tour With UNLV
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When the Kansas basketball program landed Wisconsin transfer AJ Storr in 2024, he was viewed as one of the biggest portal additions Bill Self had made during his tenure. That notion couldn't have been more wrong.
Storr's lone season as a Jayhawk was utterly disastrous. He fell out of the starting lineup early in the season and posted the worst numbers of his career. He started to come on a bit during the latter stages of the season, but ultimately finished with 6.1 points per game on 38.4% shooting and was part of the reason KU was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Illinois native somewhat revived his career this past season at Ole Miss, averaging 15.5 points a night for his eighth school in eight years. It appeared his never-ending college tour was finally over, but the NCAA's recent court injunction granting Class of 2022 student-athletes additional eligibility put Storr back on the open market.
Yes, you're hearing that right. Storr is now playing for his ninth school in as many years. And the next stop on the Storr train is... UNLV.
AJ Storr's School Timeline
- 2018-19: Kankakee HS
- 2019-20: Bishop Gorman HS
- 2020-21: AZ Compass Prep
- 2021-22: IMG Academy
- 2022-23: St. John's
- 2023-24: Wisconsin
- 2024-25: Kansas
- 2025-26: Ole Miss
- 2026-27: UNLV
Storr competed for four different high schools before making the jump to college and is now at his fifth university. You seriously can't make this stuff up.
To clarify, there's no reason for KU fans to hold anything against Storr for how his tenure at Kansas ended. Some things simply aren't meant to be, and he certainly hasn't been the only transfer the Jayhawks have swung and missed on.
But at the end of the day, it is laughable how many schools he's managed to play for since he was a teenager. At this point, he's become the Edwin Jackson of high school and college basketball.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04