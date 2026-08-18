Kansas Reportedly Hosting European Basketball Prospect on Visit This Week

Kansas basketball is still in the process of adding another player to its roster for the upcoming season, but Bill Self is also beginning to recruit for the Class of 2027. After losing 5-star prospect Javon Bardwell last week, KU has some ground to make up on the recruiting trail.

The Jayhawks are already looking to replenish their 2027 class starting this week. Following a recruiting dead period, they are now hosting a European prospect on an official visit.



According to 247 Sports and JayhawkSlant (subscriptions required), German wing Fabian Kayser will be heading to Lawrence two days from now for an official visit.

SCOOP: A new name has surfaced on the basketball recruiting front.



The latest intel on a foreign player expected on campus this week. #kubball



MORE:https://t.co/YHuehr8XRp pic.twitter.com/gpW0tu9Din — JayhawkSlant (@JayhawkSlant) August 18, 2026

The 17-year-old, who turns 18 in March, is a native of Germany and most recently played for Real Madrid's U22 Liga. He stands at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds and projects as a big guard/versatile wing.

Kayser would be an addition for next year, but the Jayhawks have been scouting several European players lately. They are still waiting on an eligibility ruling for Serbian prospect Mihailo Mušikić to determine whether he can play this season.

Kayser averaged 10.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for Real Madrid last year. While he was somewhat inefficient and still has several areas to improve his game, he's considered a raw talent with plenty of room to grow as his body develops.

NBA Draft Room has a promising scouting report on Kayser from earlier this year.



"A big guard/wing with an advanced offensive game, Kayser can really shoot the rock and has a shot that projects well the NBA level," the website writes. He's got ideal size for a wing and solid athleticism, although is still growing into his body."

Following the departure of Bardwell, landing a high-upside player like Kayser could be significant for Kansas' 2027 recruiting class. We'll see where things stand once his visit concludes this weekend.

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.