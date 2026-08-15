NCAA Opposes Injunction Request from Kansas Guard Melvin Council Jr.
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Melvin Council Jr.'s looming eligibility lawsuit has lingered for weeks and, quite frankly, has become a headache for Kansas Jayhawk fans. There is no timetable for when/if the beloved Jayhawk will be granted an additional year of eligibility to play in the upcoming season.
There is a slight update in his case, though it is nothing monumental. The NCAA recently responded to Council's lawsuit, which he filed late last month, with a 20-page document asking the court to deny Council's request.
The organization believes Council has already exhausted his eligibility by playing in the NBA Summer League and signing an Exhibit 10 contract. The NCAA also argues that it cannot be sued under Kansas state law and that its eligibility rules should not be something determined by a judge.
Melvin Council Jr.’s Return Looks Increasingly Unlikely
Let's try to make sense of this for a second — Council has apparently exhausted his collegiate eligibility by playing in the NBA Summer League, but players who have signed and played in the G League have been deemed eligible by the NCAA.
Seems reasonable (not).
Council's case is unique because he spent two years at the junior college level due to an ongoing legal charge that was eventually dismissed. He then spent three years at the Division I level between Wagner, St. Bonaventure, and Kansas before his eligibility clock ran out.
Council is arguing that the extenuating circumstances surrounding his time in junior college should warrant an exception and a permanent injunction for a sixth season.
Time is running out for Council to be considered a realistic candidate to play at KU the upcoming season. He averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds in his lone year in Lawrence, starting at point guard in all 36 games and quickly winning over the hearts of KU fans with his "dog mentality."
The NCAA pushing back on Council isn't the greatest sign for his chances of becoming eligible before the season, especially this late in the process. Either way, the court will ultimately decide his fate.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04