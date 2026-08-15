NCAA Opposes Injunction Request from Kansas Guard Melvin Council Jr.

Melvin Council Jr.'s looming eligibility lawsuit has lingered for weeks and, quite frankly, has become a headache for Kansas Jayhawk fans. There is no timetable for when/if the beloved Jayhawk will be granted an additional year of eligibility to play in the upcoming season.

There is a slight update in his case, though it is nothing monumental. The NCAA recently responded to Council's lawsuit, which he filed late last month, with a 20-page document asking the court to deny Council's request.



The organization believes Council has already exhausted his eligibility by playing in the NBA Summer League and signing an Exhibit 10 contract. The NCAA also argues that it cannot be sued under Kansas state law and that its eligibility rules should not be something determined by a judge.

The NCAA contends its eligibility rules should not be subject to judicial review. It takes preemptive issue with the suggestion that its rules could be reviewed because Council might have a "property interest" as a college athlete who can earn compensation. pic.twitter.com/ibKZMvePIR — Henry Greenstein (@HenryGreenstein) August 14, 2026

Melvin Council Jr.’s Return Looks Increasingly Unlikely

Let's try to make sense of this for a second — Council has apparently exhausted his collegiate eligibility by playing in the NBA Summer League, but players who have signed and played in the G League have been deemed eligible by the NCAA.



Seems reasonable (not).

Council's case is unique because he spent two years at the junior college level due to an ongoing legal charge that was eventually dismissed. He then spent three years at the Division I level between Wagner, St. Bonaventure, and Kansas before his eligibility clock ran out.

Council is arguing that the extenuating circumstances surrounding his time in junior college should warrant an exception and a permanent injunction for a sixth season.

Time is running out for Council to be considered a realistic candidate to play at KU the upcoming season. He averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds in his lone year in Lawrence, starting at point guard in all 36 games and quickly winning over the hearts of KU fans with his "dog mentality."



The NCAA pushing back on Council isn't the greatest sign for his chances of becoming eligible before the season, especially this late in the process. Either way, the court will ultimately decide his fate.

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