Former Kansas Standout Melvin Council Jr. Invited to G League Combine

During his lone season in Lawrence, Melvin Council Jr. became a fan favorite among the Kansas basketball fan base. Although the 2025-26 season didn't end the way people had hoped, Council made a tremendous impact on the program in a short time.



There were initially hopes that he would earn a waiver from the NCAA to play another season with the Jayhawks, but those now seem unlikely. He has begun transitioning to his professional career and earned MVP honors at the Portsmouth Invitational basketball tournament last month.

Now, Council is receiving attention from the NBA and has a major opportunity to boost his draft stock. The New York native was one of 44 prospects invited to the 2026 NBA G League Combine, which begins May 8.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) drives the ball against BYU Cougars during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 31, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although it isn't the more prestigious NBA Draft Combine that former KU stars Darryn Peterson and Flory Bidunga will be attending, it is still an impressive accomplishment for the former JUCO guard. He worked his way up to the high-major level and now has a chance to compete in front of NBA scouts.



It's also worth noting that while not every G League Combine participant advances, a select group of players earn invitations to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago shortly after. A strong showing from Council could put him in position to compete with the top prospects in the country.

This past season, Council averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds on 39.2% shooting. While his 3-point shot remains a concern, as does his overall efficiency, he is a lightning-quick ball handler in transition and brings plenty of defensive upside.



Considering where he began his collegiate career, this opportunity is more than he ever could have hoped for. With a strong performance at the G League Combine, he could become someone NBA team's keep an eye on ahead of June's draft.