An Unlikely but Intriguing NBA Draft Concern for the Kansas Jayhawks

Last week, the NBA revealed all 71 names that would be entering the 2026 NBA Draft pool as early entrants. Several players with ties to Kansas announced their intentions to go pro, such as one-and-done phenom Darryn Peterson and now-Louisville center Flory Bidunga.



However, another name surfaced on that early entrant list that may have raised some eyebrows. The first player to commit to the Jayhawks out of the transfer portal, Keanu Dawes, is testing the waters in the draft and will have to withdraw his name if he plans on playing a game in the crimson and blue. This is an interesting scenario that KU needs to be cautious about.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today that 71 players have filed as early entry candidates for NBA Draft 2026, which will be held Tuesday, June 23 (First Round) and Wednesday June 24 (Second Round) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. pic.twitter.com/GfV338yqsz — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 27, 2026

Could Kansas Commit Keanu Dawes Stay In the NBA Draft?

Dawes has never been viewed as a serious threat to leave college early for the NBA. At least in this class, there are hardly any draft outlets that even consider him a legitimate prospect for this June's event.



As unlikely as it sounds, there is still a greater-than-zero chance that Dawes could decide to forego his remaining college eligibility to pursue his professional dreams. It isn't completely unheard of for a player to commit to a school in the transfer portal and then back out to stay in the draft — Cedric Coward pulled that move on Jon Scheyer and Duke last offseason.

Even with Tyran Stokes pledging to the Jayhawks yesterday, something like this would significantly alter the outlook of KU's offseason. Dawes is the presumed replacement for Bryson Tiller at the power forward spot after averaging 12.5 points and 8.8 rebounds for Utah as a junior.

More and more players are choosing to stay in college nowadays, largely due to the lucrative NIL deals available. At the same time, that also gives under-the-radar prospects like Dawes more opportunities to showcase their talent in one-on-one workouts and catch the attention of NBA teams that may not have evaluated them closely before.



This could very well be a nothingburger, as there is nothing to suggest Dawes is seriously considering staying in the draft. Still, fans will want to keep an eye on his decision ahead of May 27, the final date he can withdraw his name while retaining NCAA eligibility.