An Unlikely but Intriguing NBA Draft Concern for the Kansas Jayhawks
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Last week, the NBA revealed all 71 names that would be entering the 2026 NBA Draft pool as early entrants. Several players with ties to Kansas announced their intentions to go pro, such as one-and-done phenom Darryn Peterson and now-Louisville center Flory Bidunga.
However, another name surfaced on that early entrant list that may have raised some eyebrows. The first player to commit to the Jayhawks out of the transfer portal, Keanu Dawes, is testing the waters in the draft and will have to withdraw his name if he plans on playing a game in the crimson and blue. This is an interesting scenario that KU needs to be cautious about.
Could Kansas Commit Keanu Dawes Stay In the NBA Draft?
Dawes has never been viewed as a serious threat to leave college early for the NBA. At least in this class, there are hardly any draft outlets that even consider him a legitimate prospect for this June's event.
As unlikely as it sounds, there is still a greater-than-zero chance that Dawes could decide to forego his remaining college eligibility to pursue his professional dreams. It isn't completely unheard of for a player to commit to a school in the transfer portal and then back out to stay in the draft — Cedric Coward pulled that move on Jon Scheyer and Duke last offseason.
Even with Tyran Stokes pledging to the Jayhawks yesterday, something like this would significantly alter the outlook of KU's offseason. Dawes is the presumed replacement for Bryson Tiller at the power forward spot after averaging 12.5 points and 8.8 rebounds for Utah as a junior.
More and more players are choosing to stay in college nowadays, largely due to the lucrative NIL deals available. At the same time, that also gives under-the-radar prospects like Dawes more opportunities to showcase their talent in one-on-one workouts and catch the attention of NBA teams that may not have evaluated them closely before.
This could very well be a nothingburger, as there is nothing to suggest Dawes is seriously considering staying in the draft. Still, fans will want to keep an eye on his decision ahead of May 27, the final date he can withdraw his name while retaining NCAA eligibility.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04