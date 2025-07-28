Former Kansas Star Arrested in Airport on Fraud Charges
Former Kansas Jayhawks standout Marcus Morris has been arrested on a felony fraud charge in Broward County, Florida.
Online booking records indicate that Morris was taken into custody on Sunday at a local airport and is being held without bond.
The charge, classified as “Fraud – Writing a Check with Insufficient Funds,” reportedly stems from a case in another state.
TMZ was first to report the arrest, though few other details have emerged since the initial release.
Morris, 35, played three seasons at Kansas from 2008-2011, forming a dominant duo with twin brother Markieff.
Although both Morris twins carved out successful NBA careers, Marcus was the more productive player at Kansas and had slightly better pro numbers.
Markieff posted a lengthy rant on X later in the day, writing: "The wording is crazy. Damn for that amount of money they'll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They could have came to the crib for all that."
Marcus averaged 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists during his Jayhawk tenure, but his junior season was the most impressive. He earned Big 12 Player of the Year and Consensus Second Team All-American honors in the 2010-11 campaign.
The Houston Rockets selected him No. 14 overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, and he suited up for eight different franchises across 13 years.
Morris appeared in 832 professional games and averaged 12.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
With the arrest, Morris may have played his final game in the NBA. As he approaches his age-36 season, front offices may be reluctant to offer another opportunity.