Former Kansas Star Arrested in Airport on Fraud Charges

Ex-Kansas star Marcus Morris was arrested on a felony fraud charge in Florida over the weekend.

Joshua Schulman

Feb 17, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks former player Marcus Morris speaks to media at his jersey retiring press conference before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Former Kansas Jayhawks standout Marcus Morris has been arrested on a felony fraud charge in Broward County, Florida.

Online booking records indicate that Morris was taken into custody on Sunday at a local airport and is being held without bond.

The charge, classified as “Fraud – Writing a Check with Insufficient Funds,” reportedly stems from a case in another state.

TMZ was first to report the arrest, though few other details have emerged since the initial release.

Morris, 35, played three seasons at Kansas from 2008-2011, forming a dominant duo with twin brother Markieff.

Although both Morris twins carved out successful NBA careers, Marcus was the more productive player at Kansas and had slightly better pro numbers.

Markieff posted a lengthy rant on X later in the day, writing: "The wording is crazy. Damn for that amount of money they'll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They could have came to the crib for all that."

Marcus averaged 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists during his Jayhawk tenure, but his junior season was the most impressive. He earned Big 12 Player of the Year and Consensus Second Team All-American honors in the 2010-11 campaign.

The Houston Rockets selected him No. 14 overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, and he suited up for eight different franchises across 13 years.

Morris appeared in 832 professional games and averaged 12.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

With the arrest, Morris may have played his final game in the NBA. As he approaches his age-36 season, front offices may be reluctant to offer another opportunity.

Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

