NBA Veteran Marcus Morris Sr. Arrested in Florida
NBA veteran free agent Marcus Morris Sr. was arrested on Sunday in an airport in Broward County, Fl. on a charge of fraud relating to an insufficient funds check charge, according to a report from Local 10. He is being held in Broward County Main Jail on an out-of-state hold.
Morris's twin brother, fellow NBA veteran Markieff Morris, took to social media to express his frustration with Marcus's arrest.
"The wording is crazy," Markieff Morris wrote on X. "Damn for that amount of money they'll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y'all really thinking bro did some fraud s---. They could have came to the crib for all that. When y'all hear the real story on this s--- man. All I can say is lesson learned. Bro will tell y'all tomorrow. This weird s--- gave me a headache. Can't stop nothin!"
The 13-year NBA veteran has played in 832 career games for eight teams. He last played in 2023-24, where he appeared in 37 games for the Philadelphia 76ers and in 12 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers.