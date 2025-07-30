Former Kansas Star Says 1996-97 Team Was Best to Never Win It All
The Kansas Jayhawks have put out several outstanding teams that came up just short of a national championship.
In recent memory, no squad fits that description better than the 2019-20 team, whose title hopes were cut short by COVID-19.
But when it comes to the best KU team to never win it all, most fans point to the 1996-97 group. Led by six future NBA players, that team finished 34-2 before a shocking Sweet 16 loss to Arizona ended the dream.
Scot Pollard, the starting center on that squad, recently weighed in on a debate on social media.
He quote-tweeted a post on X about the best teams to fall short of a title and made it clear where he stands.
“My senior year at KU Hoops 96-97 team coulda woulda shoulda," Pollard wrote. "4 first round picks in starting 5, all played over 10 years in the league. Man…”
His statement is hard to dispute when looking back on how dominant that team was from start to finish.
Kansas lost just one regular-season game, a double-overtime thriller at Missouri in Columbia. The Jayhawks dominated the first-ever Big 12 Tournament and went 15-1 in league play.
They were named the No. 1 overall seed in March Madness and had the second-best offense in college basketball.
In a gut-wrenching defeat, Arizona and a roster featuring Mike Bibby, Michael Dickerson, and Miles Simon ended KU's season. The Wildcats held on and stunned the top-seeded Jayhawks in the Sweet 16.
It was heartbreaking for Roy Williams and a team loaded with talent from top to bottom.
Paul Pierce, Raef LaFrentz, and Jacque Vaughn headlined the roster of what was arguably Williams’ best squad during his tenure in Lawrence.
That group remains one of the biggest 'what-if' stories in program history.