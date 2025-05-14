College Basketball Analyst Considers Kansas a Potential Destination for SEC Transfer
As the offseason progresses, the Kansas basketball program has been rather quiet in the transfer portal lately.
The Jayhawks hit the ground running by adding Loyola Chicago's Jayden Dawson and Illinois' Tre White, then followed those moves up with St. Bonaventure guard Melvin Council Jr.
But after nearly a month without a transfer commitment, KU may have found its newest target.
Arkansas transfer Boogie Fland surprisingly withdrew his name from the NBA Draft on Tuesday, and he is not expected to return to the Razorbacks. Though the chances may be slim, CBS Sports and 247 Sports analyst Isaac Trotter mentioned the Jayhawks as a potential destination for the transfer guard.
Trotter noted that Kansas and Tennessee "need another stud" on their roster.
He also grouped Bill Self and Co. within a select few schools that have the budget to bring such a high-profile star on board.
Heading into the campaign, scouts viewed Fland as a potential lottery pick and one-and-done. But an injury-riddled season led to an underwhelming tenure in Fayetteville for the New York native.
He averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.2 rebounds on 37.9% field goal shooting as a freshman, missing two months of game action after undergoing thumb surgery.
In fact, Fland returned to the court just in time for Arkansas’ NCAA Tournament game against Kansas, where he dropped six points and three steals to help his team secure a first-round victory.
According to ESPN sources, the general consensus is that reigning champion Florida is the most probable landing spot for the former 5-star recruit.
It’s difficult to see KU allocating more money to its stacked backcourt — especially if international recruit Dame Sarr commits soon — but having too many options is better than not having enough.