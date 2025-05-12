Recruiting Insider Projects Kansas Basketball to Land International Target
As if Kansas basketball fans needed any more proof that Dame Sarr is a Jayhawk lean, a respected recruiting insider further confirmed those suspicions on Monday.
247 Sports analyst Travis Branham logged a crystal ball in favor of KU for Sarr, adding “things [are] sounding very positive with Kansas and Dame Sarr.”
Branham placed the prediction with a confidence level of seven, which is considered "high" for a crystal ball.
For weeks, Sarr and the Jayhawks have been connected. He wrapped up an official visit to Lawrence this past week and is trending toward making an announcement soon.
The No. 17 player in the 2025 On3 150, Sarr burst onto the scene as a role player on FC Barcelona's A Team. He made his EuroLeague debut at 17 and has tremendous experience at his age.
A 6-foot-7 wing with exceptional length, Sarr's potential on both ends of the floor is off the charts. He averaged 5.8 points and 1.7 rebounds across 12 games in the 2024-25 season for his club in Spain.
Many believed Sarr would enter the NBA Draft and forgo his college eligibility, but it appears he would rather improve his game in the NCAA before heading off to the next level.
Next to top high school recruit Darryn Peterson and transfer guards Jayden Dawson and Melvin Council Jr., the addition of Sarr would give the Jayhawks one of the scariest backcourts in the sport.
Given Branham's track record on crystal ball predictions — he holds a lifetime accuracy of 94.29% — fans should feel pretty good about KU's chances of bringing Sarr on board.