Frank Mason Asks Kansas Fans for Forgiveness in Return to Alumni Team

Since The Basketball Tournament (TBT) began in 2014, Kansas has reunited several program legends who were proud to represent their alma mater once again. Jayhawk greats like Thomas Robinson, the Morris twins, and countless others have suited up for KU's alumni team to show their love for the university.



While the tournament is mostly a feel-good event, the lack of rules determining which team a player can represent has led to some controversial decisions. One example was Frank Mason III, who turned heads with the alumni team he chose to play for last year.

Instead of staying with JHX Hoops, KU's alumni team, Mason opted to play for Syracuse's alumni squad, Boeheim's Army. That decision was widely unpopular among Kansas fans, but Mason will finally be playing for the team he probably should have stuck with from the start.



In a recent announcement, Mason confirmed he will suit up for JHX Hoops in this year's TBT. He also apologized for last year's decision, explaining that it ultimately came down to "business" reasons.

"I apologize for choosing business over family. But this year I'm back where I belong and Ill never leave again," he said in a statement.

Mason was one of the most beloved Jayhawks of the Bill Self era, so it was understandably disappointing to see him choose Syracuse's alumni team a year ago. Even if it wasn't personal, it almost felt like he was turning his back on his alma mater.



The 2017 Wooden Award winner wasn't the biggest player on the floor, but he was one of the toughest and grittiest to ever wear the crimson and blue. He spent four years in Lawrence, unexpectedly rising from an overlooked recruit into one of the best players in college basketball.

Mason led Kansas to consecutive Elite Eight appearances and capped off his senior season by averaging more than 20 points per game. It's easy to resent the decision he made last year, but the reality is that he hasn't appeared in an NBA game since 2021 with the Orlando Magic.

We can't blame him for taking a larger paycheck in an exhibition tournament, especially while trying to continue his professional career. Since leaving the NBA, Mason has played overseas in countries such as France, Italy, and China. He is currently under contract with Limoges Cercle Saint-Pierre in France.



Now, Jayhawk fans can finally put last year's controversy behind them. Mason will represent Kansas when the tournament begins later this month and should be one of the most impactful players on the roster at just 32 years old.