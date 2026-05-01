Grant Mordini Commits to Kansas, Rounds Out Elite 2026 Freshman Class

Kansas received a commitment from another player on Thursday evening that will likely round out its 2026 freshman class. Avon Old Farms School senior Grant Mordini pledged to the Jayhawks following his official visit to Lawrence, which began on Monday.

It didn't take long for Mordini to make his decision, as the announcement came just three days after he arrived on campus. He is the second incoming freshman to commit to the Jayhawks this week, albeit a far less significant acquisition than top-ranked 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes.



Mordini is an under-the-radar prospect who is unranked by most recruiting outlets and doesn't have a lot of game film available. What he does possess is size, as he stands at 6-foot-10, 210 pounds.

The Connecticut native could be joining the squad as a walk-on addition — his only known Division I offer was from UMKC — though it doesn't necessarily matter since he will still count toward the scholarship total. One scout online claims that he shot 46% from 3-point range as a senior, which suggests he has potential as a stretch five who can space the floor.

Despite a slow start to the offseason, the roster for the 2026-27 season is quickly filling out. Eleven of KU's 15 possible scholarships have now been accounted for, leaving the Jayhawks with only one or two more notable spots to fill in the rotation.



Ultimately, this is a move that will be overlooked by most fans, but it could prove beneficial in the long run. At the very least, Mordini will have an opportunity to spell the Jayhawks' top two centers (Christian Reeves and Paul Mbiya) when one gets into foul trouble.