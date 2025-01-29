How KJ Adams Impacted Kansas Basketball in His First Game Back from Injury
KJ Adams Jr. made his highly anticipated return to the court for Kansas basketball against UCF after missing several games due to a shoulder injury he sustained in the Iowa State game on January 15th.
His return was a boost for the Jayhawks, who were looking to bounce back from a tough loss to Houston.
Adams didn’t waste any time getting back into the flow of the game. He played 26 minutes and contributed 12 points, five rebounds, and two assists in a 91-87 victory.
While the numbers might not be eye-popping, Adams' impact was far more than what shows up on the stat sheet.
His presence in the paint defensively was vital, helping to control UCF’s inside game, even with Moustapha Thiam dropping 17 points on 8-for-17 shooting.
He also displayed his ability to move the ball well, showing that he can still be a playmaker even after being out for a few weeks.
The Jayhawks took full advantage of their size with a three-big lineup featuring Adams, Hunter Dickinson, and Flory Bidunga, and Adams was a key part of that.
Coach Bill Self praised his defensive effort and his ability to space the floor, both of which helped Kansas to a commanding 91-87 victory.
Even with his return, Adams knows there's room to grow, but his leadership and energy were exactly what Kansas needed to keep their momentum going as they push forward in the conference.