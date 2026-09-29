Former Kansas Guard Melvin Council Jr. Granted Injunction: Will He Return to Jayhawks?

A recent turn of events has left the Kansas basketball program with one last option to fill out its final roster spot. On Tuesday, former Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. was granted a preliminary injunction against the NCAA in Monroe County Supreme Court in New York.



While Council's case is separate from the injunction that Tre White and other Class of 2022 athletes received in Indiana, KU now has an opportunity to bring the 2026 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year back on board for the upcoming season. This is a massive development for Bill Self and his coaching staff if they can successfully persuade him to return to Lawrence.

Per court records from the state of New York, former #kubball player Melvin Council Jr. has received a preliminary injunction to be eligible for the 2026-27 college basketball season: pic.twitter.com/Gcfs6282Fi — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) September 29, 2026

Council, who spent the 2025-26 season at Kansas, initially filed a lawsuit in Douglas County, Kansas, this past July seeking an injunction. Part of his argument for additional eligibility is that he spent two years at JUCO Monroe College due to extenuating circumstances surrounding a criminal charges that were later dismissed. He later refiled the lawsuit against the NCAA and President Charlie Baker in New York as he looked to broaden his case.

This situation has been ongoing for quite some time, but New York Judge Daniel Doyle issued his ruling this morning. Although he is not permanently eligible yet, as the NCAA can still appeal the ruling or continue challenging his eligibility, the court forbids the NCAA from taking action against any school that acquires him should he play games and be ruled ineligible afterward.

The court documents state that his time at Monroe College shouldn't count toward his eligibility clock and that he should be able to apply the new 5-in-5 rule in the NCAA, the same argument the Indiana lawsuit plaintiffs made. The documents also mention "unforeseen and unjust circumstances" in Council's case, referring to the circumstances surrounding the charges he faced when he played at a junior college.

Melvin Council Jr. Is Eligible, but He May Not Return to Kansas

After going undrafted this past summer, Council appeared in several NBA Summer League games with the New Orleans Pelicans. He forwent an opportunity to play in the G League or sign a two-way contract to return to college for one more season.

It's hard to imagine Council wearing another uniform, considering he became one of the most beloved Jayhawks in recent history during his lone year in Allen Fieldhouse. However, it was revealed earlier this month when he refiled his lawsuit that other schools besides Kansas were interested and could offer him a scholarship.



An important thing to know in this case is that the judge restricted the NCAA from taking action against KU or any other school if Council does play, which might clear one major concern to getting him on a roster.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) drives the ball against BYU Cougars during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A major concern before this ruling was the Big 12's new rule that prohibited schools in the conference from rostering former professional athletes. It's unclear how the league's separate policy will apply to Council's situation, but it appears the judge is trying to protect Council from any penalties.

The good thing is that Council was recently listed in KU's student directory, according to earlier reports from the Lawrence Journal-World. That means he is at least exploring the possibility of coming back to Kansas.



Adding a player like Council to the squad would immediately make KU a top contender in the Big 12 and in the entire country. More information should come out soon, but as of right now, Council has a path to pursue his next school at the collegiate level.

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