How To Watch Kansas vs. Kentucky Basketball Showdown in Champions Classic

Kansas and Kentucky will face off in the Champions Classic tonight in one of the biggest showdowns in the early college basketball season. Both teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 and looking to pick up a signature win.



For those who are interested in tuning in tonight, here's all the information you should know before tipoff.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Kentucky Basketball

Nov 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Tre Mitchell (4) and Kansas Jayhawks forward K.J. Adams Jr. (24) go for the ball during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) vs. No. 15 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0)

No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) vs. No. 15 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) What: The 16th year of the Champions Classic and the sixth meeting between Kansas and Kentucky in the event

The 16th year of the Champions Classic and the sixth meeting between Kansas and Kentucky in the event When: Tuesday, November 10 at 8:30 p.m. CT

Tuesday, November 10 at 8:30 p.m. CT Where: United Center (20,917) in Chicago, IL.

United Center (20,917) in Chicago, IL. TV/Streaming: ESPN (To access link, CLICK HERE)

ESPN (To access link, CLICK HERE) TV Announcers: Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (color analyst), Kris Budden (sideline reporter)

Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (color analyst), Kris Budden (sideline reporter) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 8 p.m.

As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 8 p.m. Radio announcer: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This offseason: Kansas' first two matchups of the season were against tune-up opponents, taking down Fordham and Middle Tennessee State to open the year. However, the Jayhawks faced a challenging preseason slate in which they hosted Louisville and Duke at Allen Fieldhouse. Kentucky also boasts a 2-0 record but had a close call with James Madison last game after trailing several minutes into the second half, raising concerns about the Wildcats' early-season form.

Kansas' first two matchups of the season were against tune-up opponents, taking down Fordham and Middle Tennessee State to open the year. However, the Jayhawks faced a challenging preseason slate in which they hosted Louisville and Duke at Allen Fieldhouse. Kentucky also boasts a 2-0 record but had a close call with James Madison last game after trailing several minutes into the second half, raising concerns about the Wildcats' early-season form. Series history: Kentucky has dominated the all-time series against the Jayhawks, holding a 24-12 record. Kansas has fared better in recent years, though, holding a 6-2 record over the past decade and a 3-2 advantage in the Champions Classic.

Meet the Coaches

Nov 3, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope watches game play during the second half against the Manhattan Jaspers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mark Pope, Kentucky: Now in his third season at the university, Pope has not quite lived up to expectations at his alma mater. He holds a 48-26 record and has failed to make it past the Sweet 16 of the tournament in consecutive tries. Regardless, the athletic department has maintained confidence in him and believes he's the answer long term.

Now in his third season at the university, Pope has not quite lived up to expectations at his alma mater. He holds a 48-26 record and has failed to make it past the Sweet 16 of the tournament in consecutive tries. Regardless, the athletic department has maintained confidence in him and believes he's the answer long term. Bill Self, Kansas: While Kansas has been dominated by UK all-time, Self has turned the tide since he took over as head coach. He holds a 9-5 record in head-to-head meetings, accounting for 75% of the university's victories over Kentucky.

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