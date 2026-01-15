How to Watch Kansas and Baylor Face Off in Big 12 Contest

Big 12 play is underway, and Kansas and Baylor are set to meet for their second conference matchup this week. Both programs are eyeing a better position in the conference standings, with each currently sitting in the bottom half.



For those who are unsure of how to watch or listen to the contest, here is all the necessary information you should know before the Jayhawks and Bears tip off.

Feb 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Robert Wright III (1) drives to the basket against Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Who: Baylor Bears (11-5, 1-3) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (12-5, 2-2)

Baylor Bears (11-5, 1-3) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (12-5, 2-2) What: 18th regular season game for Kansas and its fifth contest in Big 12 action

18th regular season game for Kansas and its fifth contest in Big 12 action When: Friday, January 16 at 7 p.m CT.

Friday, January 16 at 7 p.m CT. Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300 capacity) in Lawrence, KS.

Allen Fieldhouse (15,300 capacity) in Lawrence, KS. TV/Streaming: FOX (To access link, CLICK HERE)

FOX (To access link, CLICK HERE) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This season: Kansas is coming off an exciting blowout victory over No. 2 Iowa State, easily its most impressive win of the year. The Jayhawks played to a 10-3 record in nonconference play and have split their first four in Big 12 games. However, they must avoid the hangover from this past Tuesday against a solid Baylor squad. The Bears are an experienced team featuring players like Cameron Carr (20.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG) and Tounde Yessoufou (17.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG). They started their first three games in conference play winless but are coming off a road win against Oklahoma State.

Kansas is coming off an exciting blowout victory over No. 2 Iowa State, easily its most impressive win of the year. The Jayhawks played to a 10-3 record in nonconference play and have split their first four in Big 12 games. However, they must avoid the hangover from this past Tuesday against a solid Baylor squad. The Bears are an experienced team featuring players like Cameron Carr (20.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG) and Tounde Yessoufou (17.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG). They started their first three games in conference play winless but are coming off a road win against Oklahoma State. Series history: The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 36-11, though the Bears have been far more competitive in recent years. BU has won the past five meetings in Waco, but it has won only once in Allen Fieldhouse, a game that took place in the 2019-2020 season. The Bears have won two in a row in this series, and a win on Friday would mark the first three-game winning streak they have had.

Meet the Coaches

Dec 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Arlington Baptist Patriots at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images