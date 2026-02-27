How to Watch No. 14 Kansas vs No. 2 Arizona Basketball in Big 12 Clash

Kansas and Arizona are set to tip off three weeks after the Jayhawks upset the previously undefeated Wildcats in Allen Fieldhouse. This time around, UA will host the contest in McKale Memorial Center, where the Wildcats have lost just five times in the past three seasons.



With a win, Arizona can essentially clinch the Big 12 regular season title outright, but the Jayhawks are still fighting for a share. For those who are unsure of how to tune into the matchup, here is all the information you should know before the game.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Arizona

Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) looks for an open pass against Kansas Jayhawks during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who: No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks (21-7, 11-4 Big 12) vs. No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (26-2, 13-2)

Jon "Boog" Sciambi (play-by-play), Fran Fraschilla (analyst) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 2:30 p.m.

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This season: Kansas has been described as one of the most inconsistent yet talented teams in the country. It recently pulled off a dominant win over No. 5 Houston despite falling to a mediocre Cincinnati squad at home two days prior. The Jayhawks' best wins have come at Texas Tech and at home against Iowa State and this same Arizona team. The Wildcats suffered a two-game losing streak that started with KU earlier this month, but aside from that stretch, they have been flawless. Arizona is 26-2 and will soon dethrone Houston as the next Big 12 regular season champions.

Meet the Coaches

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self greets Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd before the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tommy Lloyd, Arizona: Lloyd is one of the smartest and most respected coaches in the country. Since taking over in Tucson, he has coached to an incredible 138-35 record.

Bill Self, Kansas: Self holds a 4-3 all-time record against Arizona during his time at the university. He is in his 23rd year at the helm in Lawrence and will look to keep the head-to-head record with the Wildcats above .500 tomorrow.

Leading scorers

Kansas

G Darryn Peterson: 19.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 40.5 3PT FG%

C Flory Bidunga: 14.3 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 2.8 bpg, 65.6 FG%

G Tre White: 14.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 41.7 3PT FG%

Arizona