How to Watch Kansas and Colorado Compete in Jayhawks' Road Tilt

Kansas is set to tip off its third road game of conference play late Tuesday evening as it looks for its first Big 12 road win. The Jayhawks are coming off two blowout home victories over No. 2 Iowa State and Baylor.



While Colorado is not the most formidable opponent KU has faced this season, the Jayhawks' road struggles in recent years could make this an interesting matchup. For those unsure how to tune into the contest — assuming you can even stay up past midnight — here is the necessary information on how to watch.

How to Watch Kansas vs Colorado

Dec 16, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) and Towson Tigers forward Caleb Embeya (23) fight for a rebound during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Who: No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (13-5, 3-2) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-6, 2-3)

19th regular season game for both teams and their sixth contest in Big 12 action When: Tuesday, January 20 at 10 p.m CT.

Tuesday, January 20 at 10 p.m CT. Where: CU Events Center (11,064) in Boulder, CO.

CU Events Center (11,064) in Boulder, CO. TV/Streaming: ESPN (To access link, CLICK HERE)

ESPN (To access link, CLICK HERE) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 9:30 p.m.

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This season: Kansas might be in the midst of its best stretch of the season. featuring recent wins over the second-ranked team in the country and a decent Baylor squad by a combined 39 points. The Jayhawks are 1-3 in true road games, though, with their lone win coming against NC State last month. Colorado's best wins have come against Washington at home and Arizona State on the road. Even the Buffs' losses in conference play have been close, with a near-victory over Texas Tech earlier this month.

Kansas might be in the midst of its best stretch of the season. featuring recent wins over the second-ranked team in the country and a decent Baylor squad by a combined 39 points. The Jayhawks are 1-3 in true road games, though, with their lone win coming against NC State last month. Colorado's best wins have come against Washington at home and Arizona State on the road. Even the Buffs' losses in conference play have been close, with a near-victory over Texas Tech earlier this month. Series history: The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 126-40, and they hold a 41-27 record in Boulder. CU's most recent win against KU came in 2013, which was Askia Booker's legendary buzzer beater that stunned the No. 6-ranked Jayhawks.

Meet the Coaches

Jan 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle calls out in the second half against the Utah Utes at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images