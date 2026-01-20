Kansas HC Bill Self Hospitalized for Third Time Since 2023

Kansas' Bill Self was admitted to Lawrence Memorial Hospital on Monday to receive IV fluids, according to multiple reports. The Hall of Fame coach did not accompany the team for its upcoming matchup against Colorado in Boulder and is expected to miss tomorrow’s contest.



"Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self felt under the weather earlier today and, out of an abundance of caution, was taken to LMH Health where he received IV fluids. He is feeling better but did not accompany the team to Boulder."

A statement on the health of #kubball coach Bill Self by KU Athletics.



He is feeling better, but did not make the trip with the team to Boulder. pic.twitter.com/4LRuQ1aSqa — Shreyas Laddha (@shre98) January 20, 2026

The news surfaced abruptly on Monday evening, just over 24 hours before the Jayhawks' scheduled tip-off against the Buffaloes. Associate head coach Jeremy Case or assistant coach Jacque Vaughn is expected to step in as the acting head coach until further notice — neither have been the head coach in a collegiate basketball game before.



This report is concerning for KU, not only because of Self's absence but also due to his health history in recent years. He has been publicly hospitalized three times since 2023, dating back to the days leading up to the Big 12 Tournament that forced him to miss March Madness that season.

This past July, Self underwent a heart procedure in which two stents were inserted, the same procedure he had two years prior. The university described Monday's hospital visit as being done "out of an abundance of caution" so that Self could receive IV fluids.



There has been no further information released regarding the severity of the situation or what led to his hospitalization. He could be stepping away for multiple weeks or just one game.

Self has been open about his health in recent years, making several lifestyle changes such as cutting out red meat and yellow cheeses and attempting to eat healthier. He has lost significant weight and looks much better than he did four or five years ago.

However, those changes have not fully alleviated his health concerns, as this marks his second hospitalization in six months and third in less than three years. Self has not missed a KU game since the season-ending loss to Arkansas in 2023, but he will not be present on the sidelines tomorrow night.



The game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. CT in Boulder, and more updates are expected to surface in the coming hours. Our thoughts and prayers are with Self and his family, and we wish him a speedy recovery as he continues his health battle.