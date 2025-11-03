How to Watch Kansas and Green Bay Face Off in Season Opener
Are you tuning into Kansas vs Green Bay tonight? This is what you should know if you're wondering how to watch or listen to the game.
No. 19 Kansas is set to host Green Bay to kick off the 2025-26 college basketball campaign on Monday evening.
The Jayhawks are coming off their third consecutive first-weekend exit in March Madness and underwent a complete roster overhaul this offseason. Now led by freshman phenom Darryn Peterson, the Jayhawks are hoping their fortunes will improve behind the young star.
Today's matchup will serve as the first of 31 regular-season games for Kansas. All the information you'll need to know heading into the contest can be found below.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Green Bay
- Who: Green Bay Phoenix (0-0) vs. No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (0-0)
- What: First regular season game for both teams
- When: Monday, November 3 at 7 p.m CT.
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS.
- TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (To access link, CLICK HERE)
- TV announcers: (Steven Davis for play-by-play, Nick Bahe for color commentary)
- Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest.
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
- Last season: Kansas went 21-13 overall and finished sixth in the Big 12 with an 11-9 conference record. The Jayhawks earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost 79-72 to No. 10 seed Arkansas in the Round of 64. Green Bay went 4-28 overall and finished 11th out of 11 teams in the Horizon League with a 2-18 record in conference play.
- Series history: These schools have never met on the basketball court. It will be the first matchup in series history.
Meet the Coaches
- Doug Gottlieb, Green Bay: Gottlieb enters his second year at the helm for Green Bay and remains one of the most interesting coaches in college basketball. He was previously a radio show host who surprisingly landed the job last offseason while maintaining his media career. His first season in Green Bay was disastrous, as the Phoenix went just 4-28, but he is hoping that an experienced roster can lead the Phoenix to more success in the Horizon League this year.
- Bill Self, Kansas: The Hall of Fame head coach is ready to begin Year 23 as the Kansas basketball coach. While his squads have not enjoyed much postseason success in recent years, he remains one of the most accomplished coaches in the sport. Self has won two national titles and is the most winningest coach in program history, making him an absolute legend regardless of how the rest of his coaching career plays out.
