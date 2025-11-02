Three Kansas Basketball Players With the Most To Prove Against Green Bay
Kansas basketball's season opener against Green Bay is certainly an important game, but it will merely serve as a tune-up for Friday's contest at North Carolina.
The Jayhawks already put on an impressive showing against Louisville in a road scrimmage and are using the opener to test what works and what doesn't.
While Bill Self's starting five and general rotation are mostly set, there are still a few players who have something to prove ahead of tomorrow's matchup. Keep an eye out for this trip of players against Green Bay.
Three Kansas Players With Most To Prove vs. Green Bay
3. Kohl Rosario
Rosario surprised fans by earning the final starting spot this offseason. The freshman from Overtime Elite was touted as a terrific shooter and high-energy player coming out of high school.
However, he struggled mightily in his first two scrimmages, totaling just three points on 1-for-9 shooting (1-for-8 from 3-point range), which suggests he may still be a ways away from contributing at his highest level.
Rosario's place in the starting rotation is not guaranteed all season by any means, so he will need to prove to Self that he is worthy of starting long-term against UNC.
2. Bryson Tiller
Tiller was perhaps KU's most pleasant surprise from its exhibition slate. He posted a 12-point, four-block performance against Louisville and followed that up with 10 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks vs. Fort Hays State.
With the struggles of Flory Bidunga in the frontcourt, Tiller's path to playing time is much more open than expected. Presumed backup big man Paul Mbiya has also been shaky to begin the year, with his limited offensive skill set making him unplayable alongside Bidunga.
He is capable of playing either power forward or center, and another strong performance tomorrow could put him in the conversation to start.
1. Jayden Dawson
Dawson has been the odd man out of Kansas' rotation so far after transferring in from Loyola Chicago.
The sharpshooting 6-foot-4 guard tallied just two points across the pair of scrimmages and has been dealing with a lingering sore knee. Now that Rosario has overtaken him for the final starting spot, there is no clear role for Dawson as the season approaches.
He will need to find his footing in the offense quickly or risk becoming another mid-major transfer who doesn't pan out in Lawrence. If Dawson sees time on the court against Green Bay, he needs to make the most of his opportunities.