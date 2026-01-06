How to Watch Kansas and TCU Basketball Play in Big 12 Contest
After opening Big 12 play with a road loss to UCF, the Kansas basketball team desperately needs to get back into the winning column tonight. The Jayhawks will host TCU in Allen Fieldhouse for their first home matchup of the conference slate.
This is an exciting contest that fans will absolutely want to tune in to. For those wondering how to watch tonight's game, here is all the necessary information you should know leading up to it.
How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU
- Who: TCU Horned Frogs (11-3, 1-0) vs. No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (10-4, 0-1)
- What: 15th regular season game for both teams and their second contest in Big 12 action
- When: Tuesday, January 6 at 8 p.m CT.
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS.
- TV/Streaming: ESPN (To access link, CLICK HERE)
- TV Announcers: Jon Sciambi (Play-by-Play), Fran Fraschilla (Analyst)
- Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
- This season: After finishing nonconference play with a 10-3 record and solid wins over schools like Tennessee and NC State, the Jayhawks faltered in the first game of Big 12 action. KU was unable to pull away late and lost to UCF in Orlando for the second time in three years. Meanwhile, TCU boasts quite a strong resume for an unranked school, having defeated Florida earlier in the season and giving No. 2 Michigan its toughest battle yet. The Horned Frogs kicked off Big 12 play with a win over Baylor and will look to keep that momentum going.
- Series history: The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 27-4, winning the last three matchups. Back in 2023, TCU handed Kansas one of its worst home losses in the Bill Self era, defeating them 83-60 in the Fieldhouse. That is the only time the Horned Frogs have come out victorious in Lawrence.
Meet the Coaches
- Jamie Dixon, TCU: Dixon is in the midst of his 10th year at the helm in Fort Worth. Prior to his tenure in the Big 12, Dixon coached at Pittsburgh from 2003-2016, where he is considered one of the best coaches in the program's history. Dixon has amassed a 187-129 record at TCU with four NCAA Tournament appearances.
- Bill Self, Kansas: Self has coached 29 of KU's 31 all-time meetings against TCU. He currently holds a 25-4 record vs. the Horned Frogs.
A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.Follow Josh_Schulman04