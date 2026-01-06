How to Watch Kansas and TCU Basketball Play in Big 12 Contest

After opening Big 12 play with a road loss to UCF, the Kansas basketball team desperately needs to get back into the winning column tonight. The Jayhawks will host TCU in Allen Fieldhouse for their first home matchup of the conference slate.



This is an exciting contest that fans will absolutely want to tune in to. For those wondering how to watch tonight's game, here is all the necessary information you should know leading up to it.

How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU

Who: TCU Horned Frogs (11-3, 1-0) vs. No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (10-4, 0-1)

TCU Horned Frogs (11-3, 1-0) vs. No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (10-4, 0-1) What: 15th regular season game for both teams and their second contest in Big 12 action

15th regular season game for both teams and their second contest in Big 12 action When: Tuesday, January 6 at 8 p.m CT.

Tuesday, January 6 at 8 p.m CT. Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS.

Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS. TV/Streaming: ESPN (To access link, CLICK HERE)

ESPN (To access link, CLICK HERE) TV Announcers: Jon Sciambi (Play-by-Play), Fran Fraschilla (Analyst)

Jon Sciambi (Play-by-Play), Fran Fraschilla (Analyst) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This season: After finishing nonconference play with a 10-3 record and solid wins over schools like Tennessee and NC State, the Jayhawks faltered in the first game of Big 12 action. KU was unable to pull away late and lost to UCF in Orlando for the second time in three years. Meanwhile, TCU boasts quite a strong resume for an unranked school, having defeated Florida earlier in the season and giving No. 2 Michigan its toughest battle yet. The Horned Frogs kicked off Big 12 play with a win over Baylor and will look to keep that momentum going.

After finishing nonconference play with a 10-3 record and solid wins over schools like Tennessee and NC State, the Jayhawks faltered in the first game of Big 12 action. KU was unable to pull away late and lost to UCF in Orlando for the second time in three years. Meanwhile, TCU boasts quite a strong resume for an unranked school, having defeated Florida earlier in the season and giving No. 2 Michigan its toughest battle yet. The Horned Frogs kicked off Big 12 play with a win over Baylor and will look to keep that momentum going. Series history: The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 27-4, winning the last three matchups. Back in 2023, TCU handed Kansas one of its worst home losses in the Bill Self era, defeating them 83-60 in the Fieldhouse. That is the only time the Horned Frogs have come out victorious in Lawrence.

Meet the Coaches

Nov 28, 2025; San Diego, CA, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon calls a play against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images