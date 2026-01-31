How to Watch Kansas Basketball vs BYU in Big 12 Showdown
In this story:
At long last, Kansas and BYU will face off on ESPN's College GameDay to showcase the potential No. 1 and 2 picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa will continue their deep-rooted rivalry and play for the first time at the NCAA level.
This is not a matchup you will want to miss. For those unsure how to tune into the contest, this is all the necessary information you should know.
How to Watch Kansas vs. BYU
- Who: No. 13 BYU Cougars (17-3, 5-2) vs. No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks (15-5, 5-2)
- What: 21st regular season game for both teams, the 1000th game in Allen Fieldhouse, and the highly anticipated showdown between Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa
- When: Saturday, January 31 at 3:30 p.m CT.
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS.
- TV/Streaming: ESPN (To access link, CLICK HERE)
- Announcers: Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst)
- Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 3 p.m.
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
- This season: After being unranked just two weeks ago, Kansas has completely flipped the script on its season, tying its season-long win streak with four consecutive victories. In that stretch, they have upset No. 2 Iowa State at home and ended the three-year losing streak in Bramlage Coliseum. Meanwhile, BYU is in the midst of an excellent season behind the guidance of its own respective star freshman. They have gotten off to a 5-2 record in Big 12 action but most recently fell to No. 1 Arizona in a narrow home defeat.
- Series history: Kansas holds a 4-3 lead in the all-time series, but the Cougars have gone 2-0 since joining the Big 12 two years ago. They upset the Jayhawks at home in 2024 and drubbed them by 34 points in Provo a year ago.
Meet the Coaches
- Kevin Young, BYU: Young, in his second year at the helm, went 26-10 in his first season in Provo and has continued his success so far. The 44-year-old spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns as an assistant before going to the college route.
- Bill Self, Kansas: Self is 1-2 against BYU all-time, with his only win coming in 2019 in the Maui Invitational. Since then, the Hall of Fame coach has struggled vs. the Cougars.
A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.Follow Josh_Schulman04