How to Watch Kansas Basketball vs BYU in Big 12 Showdown

At long last, Kansas and BYU will face off on ESPN's College GameDay to showcase the potential No. 1 and 2 picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa will continue their deep-rooted rivalry and play for the first time at the NCAA level.



This is not a matchup you will want to miss. For those unsure how to tune into the contest, this is all the necessary information you should know.

How to Watch Kansas vs. BYU

Dec 22, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Kohl Rosario (7) dunks the ball against the Davidson Wildcats during the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Who: No. 13 BYU Cougars (17-3, 5-2) vs. No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks (15-5, 5-2)

No. 13 BYU Cougars (17-3, 5-2) vs. No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks (15-5, 5-2) What: 21st regular season game for both teams, the 1000th game in Allen Fieldhouse, and the highly anticipated showdown between Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa

21st regular season game for both teams, the 1000th game in Allen Fieldhouse, and the highly anticipated showdown between Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa When: Saturday, January 31 at 3:30 p.m CT.

Saturday, January 31 at 3:30 p.m CT. Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS.

Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS. TV/Streaming: ESPN (To access link, CLICK HERE)

ESPN (To access link, CLICK HERE) Announcers: Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst)

Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 3 p.m.

As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 3 p.m. Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This season: After being unranked just two weeks ago, Kansas has completely flipped the script on its season, tying its season-long win streak with four consecutive victories. In that stretch, they have upset No. 2 Iowa State at home and ended the three-year losing streak in Bramlage Coliseum. Meanwhile, BYU is in the midst of an excellent season behind the guidance of its own respective star freshman. They have gotten off to a 5-2 record in Big 12 action but most recently fell to No. 1 Arizona in a narrow home defeat.

After being unranked just two weeks ago, Kansas has completely flipped the script on its season, tying its season-long win streak with four consecutive victories. In that stretch, they have upset No. 2 Iowa State at home and ended the three-year losing streak in Bramlage Coliseum. Meanwhile, BYU is in the midst of an excellent season behind the guidance of its own respective star freshman. They have gotten off to a 5-2 record in Big 12 action but most recently fell to No. 1 Arizona in a narrow home defeat. Series history: Kansas holds a 4-3 lead in the all-time series, but the Cougars have gone 2-0 since joining the Big 12 two years ago. They upset the Jayhawks at home in 2024 and drubbed them by 34 points in Provo a year ago.

Meet the Coaches

Jan 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA: BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young calls a play during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images