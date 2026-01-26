Darryn Peterson vs AJ Dybantsa Showdown Will Be One for the Ages

No Kansas basketball game on the Big 12 schedule has been more anticipated than its upcoming matchup with BYU. The No. 13-ranked Cougars will make their way to Lawrence two years after upsetting the Jayhawks on their home court in 2024.



Not only will this contest feature two of the best teams the conference has to offer, but it will also showcase a pair of top draft prospects. Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa are set to face off nearly a year after competing against each other in high school.

This matchup has been circled by professional scouts ever since both committed to their respective schools last year. It could very well play a role in determining which player hears his name called first at the podium in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Battle of of Potential No. 1 Picks

These two have a deep-rooted history that traces back to their high school days. It is safe to say that neither player is particularly fond of the other, and an intense rivalry has been brewing for years.



Their first matchup came in December 2024, a Grind Session Circuit game in which Peterson scored 32 points and outdueled Dybantsa and Utah Prep. However, the second meeting is the one that made national headlines, as Peterson poured in 58 points and drilled a last-second game-winning 3-pointer to lift Prolific Prep over Dybantsa, who finished with 49 points himself.

That contest featured the two stars combining for over 100 points and put their immense talent on full display. Furthermore, it highlighted why both players were rated either No. 1 or No. 2 in their recruiting class, depending on the outlet.

Now, both players compete in the Big 12 Conference with their sights set on becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. There are mixed evaluations for each prospect, as Peterson's recent injury history has been cited as a concern, while some scouts believe Dybantsa's ceiling may not be quite as high.



Through 19 games with the Cougars, Dybantsa is averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 55.4% shooting, leading his squad to a 17-2 record. Peterson has missed half of his team's 20 games, but when on the court, he has been otherworldly, averaging 21.6 points and 4.6 rebounds on incredible efficiency.

Dec 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The general consensus seems to be that the first pick could ultimately be determined by the lottery winner's needs. Peterson is a true combo guard capable of playing either the one or two, and Dybantsa stands at 6-foot-9 and offers more size but lacks Peterson's shooting ability and defensive versatility.



Peterson is currently hitting 42.0% of his attempts from beyond the arc, 7.5% higher than Dybantsa. Regardless, both are elite prospects and among the best players to grace the college game in recent memory.

Saturday's contest will likely be the only time the two face off at the collegiate level, barring a meeting in the Big 12 Tournament. NBA scouts will be watching closely as they continue to form their opinions on the future top pick.



Although the game is being played in Allen Fieldhouse with a College GameDay environment, BYU enters ranked higher than KU and has gotten off to a 5-1 start in conference play. The Jayhawks will be well-rested and looking to extend their four-game winning streak, adding even more intrigue to an already hyped matchup.