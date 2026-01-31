ESPN Matchup Predictor Forecasts Kansas vs BYU Basketball Matchup

One of the most anticipated games of the college basketball season is set to tip off inside Allen Fieldhouse today. Kansas and BYU, two of the most dangerous opponents in the Big 12, are an hour away from competing.



BYU enters the game with an impressive 17-3 record and a 5-2 mark in Big 12 play. The Cougars are coming off a tough loss to top-ranked Arizona, but they remain one of the most dangerous teams in the conference.

The Jayhawks are 3.5-point betting favorites on most websites, but what do the computers have to say about this matchup? ESPN's Matchup Predictor has a unique take on who the winner could be.

BYU at Kansas: ESPN Matchup Predictor Gives Prediction

As of now, ESPN's Matchup Predictor slightly favors the home team. According to the projections, Kansas holds a 62.4% chance to win the showdown, while BYU sits at 37.6%.

Kansas On SI's Take

ESPN's computer model lines up with the consensus pick, as history and environment heavily favor the Jayhawks. They are 175-15 at home during Bill Self's tenure, an astonishing number that becomes crazier every year.



Saturday's game also marks the 1,000th game ever played in Allen Fieldhouse, adding even more significance to an already electric atmosphere. With ESPN College GameDay in town, the Phog will be as loud as it can possibly get.

The program also has a strong track record in marquee games like this. Under Self, the Jayhawks are 32-7 at home when facing another top-15 opponent.

Second-year head coach Kevin Young has transformed the Cougars' program quickly, and much of that success revolves around superstar freshman AJ Dybantsa. The National Player of the Year candidate is putting together an incredible season, averaging 23.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.



On the other side are the Jayhawks, led by their own future NBA star in Darryn Peterson. Peterson has battled injuries throughout the season, but he is expected to be good to go for this matchup.

When healthy, he has looked like one of the best players in the country and the most natural scorers in this draft. The meeting between Peterson and Dybantsa puts the two frontrunners for the No. 1 overall pick on the same floor, which is why this game is expected to be one of the most-watched of the regular season.



With all factors considered, KU is arguably just as talented as BYU and holds the homecourt advantage. The Jayhawks are playing their best basketball of the season and have a chance to extend their winning streak to a season-high five games. Taking the spread is risky, but picking Kansas to win outright feels like the smart choice.

