How to Watch Kansas Basketball vs K-State in Sunflower Showdown

Kansas and Kansas State are set to tip off the first Sunflower Showdown of the new year tonight. Both schools are direly looking for a victory in this rivalry contest, as the Jayhawks can extend their winning streak to four games while the Wildcats are in the midst of a disappointing campaign.



This is not a game that Big 12 basketball fans will want to miss. For those who are unsure of how to tune into tonight's matchup, here is all the necessary information you should know ahead of the opening tip.

How to Watch Kansas vs. K-State

Who: No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (14-5, 4-2) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (10-9, 1-5)

Kansas started off conference play 1-2, but it has gone on a three-game winning streak that began with a blowout victory over previously No. 2-ranked Iowa State. The Jayhawks are tied for fourth in the Big 12 Conference and have played to a 2-3 record in true road games this season. Meanwhile, K-State did not pick up its first Big 12 win until this past Tuesday when it narrowly scraped by Utah. The Wildcats suffered a four-game losing streak in nonconference play that really brought them down in the national metrics, but they have been fairly competitive since. Series history: Kansas holds a 203-97 lead in the all-time series, which extends all the way back to 1907. The Jayhawks have won 80 games in Manhattan and boast a 28-8 record in Bramlage Coliseum, though they have fallen the past three years in the Little Apple.

Meet the Coaches

