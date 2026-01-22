Jerome Tang Sends Prayers to Kansas HC Bill Self Amid Health Scare

Kansas and Kansas State have maintained a fierce rivalry for over 100 years. However, some things are bigger than sports.



Jayhawks head coach Bill Self was hospitalized on Monday to receive IV fluids after experiencing chest discomfort. While he has since returned home and been released from the hospital, it was still a concerning situation that forced him to miss Tuesday's road contest against Colorado.

Following the health scare, Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang offered a thoughtful gesture to the Hall of Famer. He sent his thoughts and prayers to Self in a classy message ahead of Saturday's contest.



"My prayers go out to Coach Self, who is not with the team today," Tang said after his team's game on Tuesday. "I just pray that he is doing well and healthy and gets back on the sideline. College basketball is better with Bill Self involved."

Tang, 59, is in the midst of his fourth season at the helm in Manhattan. The longtime Baylor assistant has coached the Wildcats to a 71-51 record over three and a half seasons.



While his first year featured an Elite Eight run and a Big 12 Coach of the Year award, Kansas State has failed to reach the NCAA Tournament since. The Wildcats are off to a lackluster 1-5 start in conference play as they look to salvage their 2025-26 campaign.

Jan 3, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang motions to his team during the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Tang's past few seasons in Manhattan have not gone as planned, but one thing he has done well is beat Kansas. As a head coach, he is 3-0 against the Jayhawks in Bramlage Coliseum, where KU will travel on Saturday evening.



He and Coach Self hold an even split at 3-3 overall, with each coach winning every home matchup thus far. Tang likely learned a lot about Self during his time in Waco alongside Scott Drew.

Now, the Jayhawks will look to extend their three-game winning streak this weekend and snap their losing skid in Manhattan. As discouraging as Kansas State's season has been, the Wildcats are coming off a solid win over Utah, and recent history suggests the crimson and blue will struggle in the Little Apple.



Self is expected to return to the sidelines after Jacque Vaughn filled in as interim head coach earlier this week. The winning coach will carry the head-to-head series lead between each other into Saturday's matchup, at least until the two teams meet again in February, that time in Allen Fieldhouse.