Three Keys for Kansas Basketball to Carry Its Momentum Into K-State

Kansas has not fared well in Bramlage Coliseum in recent years, dropping each of the past three games it has played in Manhattan. Still, the Jayhawks will look to change their fortunes this Saturday against the Wildcats.



KU is riding a three-game winning streak and can tie its season-long streak with another win tomorrow. However, it will come in one of the rowdiest road environments the Jayhawks will face all season, as the Wildcat faithful are sure to be loud against their rival.

Given the consistent road struggles KU has endured over the past few years, this is far from an easy win, even against a lowly K-State squad. These three keys can unlock a victory for Kansas.

Jan 16, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self discusses a call with an official against the Baylor Bears during the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

3. Prepare for No Darryn Peterson

As of now, there is no clear answer on whether star freshman Darryn Peterson will suit up. The 6-foot-5 phenom turned his ankle this week against Colorado and is still nursing the injury.



Although he could potentially play, KU should be prepared to compete without him in the Sunflower Showdown. It appears possible that he sits out his first game of conference play, and the 10th contest he would miss overall.

This group has picked up big wins without Peterson in the past, including a victory over Tennessee during its sweep of the Players Era Festival. The Jayhawks have had Peterson available in each of their first six Big 12 games, but it would not be smart to send him out if doing so risks further aggravating the injury.

2. Forcing Turnovers

Kansas ranks No. 307 nationally with just 5.6 steals per game, an extremely low number for a team of its caliber. On Tuesday against Colorado, KU forced only three turnovers despite holding its opponent to 35.7% shooting from the field.



The Jayhawks have learned in the past that K-State is capable of elevating its play against its in-state rival, and forcing only three turnovers will not be enough. There must be more urgency in jumping passing lanes and creating miscues.

Jan 20, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) drives to the basket in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Against Iowa State last week, KU recorded seven steals in the first half alone. A similar performance would go a long way toward ensuring the defense does enough to secure a win.

1. Offensive Rhythm

The most important key in this matchup is keeping the offense rolling. Since KU's three-game winning streak began, it has climbed from No. 50 to No. 38 nationally in offensive rating.



That jump shows how effective the Jayhawks have been offensively, both with and without Peterson on the floor. Granted, the offense would take a massive hit if he does miss the game, but it has shown it is capable of scoring 80+ points on any given night.

Even without Peterson, the Jayhawks should not have trouble scoring against a Kansas State defense that ranks outside the top 75 nationally.

