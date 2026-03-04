What Kansas HC Bill Self Said After His Fiery Ejection vs Arizona State

Bill Self has always been known to be a bit animated on the sidelines, especially when speaking to his own team or coaching staff. However, the Hall of Fame head coach reached a boiling point last night when the Jayhawks squared off at Arizona State.



With KU trailing by eight points late in the first half, star freshman Darryn Peterson was called for a blatantly incorrect offensive foul. Self retaliated by running out of the coaching box to berate the officials, being handed two technical fouls that led to his eventual ejection. From that point, the Sun Devils ended the half on a 16-4 run once Jacque Vaughn took over.

Following his team's defeat, Self returned to speak at the podium in front of the media. When asked what transpired before he was tossed, Self recapped the situation.



"I argued Darryn's foul. I think he gets held all the time, but I argued that," Self explained. "The first [technical foul] was fine. I was out of the box. The second one, I was still out of the box. So, I guess that's the reason why he gave it to me. [Doug] Sirmons gave it to me because I was still out the box. I didn't retreat in the timely manner in which he wanted me to. So that was it, I certainly was not intentional whatsoever."

Self did his best to make it clear that he had no intentions of being thrown out of the arena. But it certainly did seem like he was trying to rally his team and make a statement to the officials.



He also spoke about how his team looked in the 14 or so minutes he watched from the sidelines before his departure. Obviously, Self was unhappy with his group's effort that resulted in its third loss in the past four games.

"I thought we were awful, I thought that they were good. A lot of times when coaches say their team was awful, it doesn't give credit to the other team being good. And they were good. Diop throws in two threes to start it, banked the first one in," Self said.



"Once again, we didn't rebound the ball defensively the whole night," he continued. "We did offensively, just didn't get anything from it. I didn't think we played very well. I didn't think we were as prepared to play as what I'd hoped that we could have, and that is on the coaches."

It was one of the most embarrassing efforts in recent memory from a Coach Self-led squad, but the inconsistent refereeing absolutely warranted him earning his second-ever ejection at the university since he took over in 2003. Kansas has one more chance to right the ship against Kansas State this weekend before beginning the Big 12 Tournament shortly after.