The Kansas Jayhawks have gotten off to a strong start this season, but their schedule only gets more challenging from here. They will kick off the Players Era Festival, a three-game showcase featuring a handful of top teams, tonight in Las Vegas where they will take on the hometown UNLV Rebels.



For those who want to stay up late and catch the action, here's all the information you should know before tuning in to the contest.

How to Watch Kansas vs. UNLV Basketball

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Trent Perry (23) reacts after making a basket against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: UNLV Rebels (3-0) vs. No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks (3-0)

UNLV Rebels (3-0) vs. No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) What: First-round matchup of the Players Era 8 Tournament

First-round matchup of the Players Era 8 Tournament When: Tuesday, November 17 at 8:30 p.m. CT

Tuesday, November 17 at 8:30 p.m. CT Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena (12,000) in Las Vegas, NV.

Michelob ULTRA Arena (12,000) in Las Vegas, NV. TV/Streaming: ESPN (To access link, CLICK HERE)

ESPN (To access link, CLICK HERE) TV announcers: Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (color analyst)

Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (color analyst) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 8 p.m.

As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 8 p.m. Radio announcer: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This season: Kansas has gotten off to a strong start, blowing out Fordham and Middle Tennessee before steamrolling Kentucky in the Champions Classic. The Jayhawks have already jumped six spots from No. 17 to No. 11 in the AP Poll since the campaign began. Meanwhile, UNLV also boasts a 3-0 record and picked up a win over a Stanford team that was previously within the top-80 in KenPom rankings. The Rebels hold the No. 110-ranked offense and No. 75-ranked defense in the country.

Kansas has gotten off to a strong start, blowing out Fordham and Middle Tennessee before steamrolling Kentucky in the Champions Classic. The Jayhawks have already jumped six spots from No. 17 to No. 11 in the AP Poll since the campaign began. Meanwhile, UNLV also boasts a 3-0 record and picked up a win over a Stanford team that was previously within the top-80 in KenPom rankings. The Rebels hold the No. 110-ranked offense and No. 75-ranked defense in the country. Series history: Kansas holds a flawless 6-0 record over UNLV on the hardwood, the last two matchups coming in 2015 and 2016. Even when the Rebels were a powerhouse under Jerry Tarkanian, they were unable to overcome the Jayhawks. In Roy Williams' second year as head coach, Kansas defeated UNLV's legendary 1989-90 team that defeated Duke in the title game.

Meet the Coaches

Dec 7, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels head coach Josh Pastner watches the action against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Pastner, UNLV: A former player walk-on and national champion at Arizona, Pastner has spent the last two years coaching UNLV after being let go by Georgia Tech in 2023. He's best known for succeeding John Calipari at Memphis, where he recorded four NCAA Tournament appearances in six years.

A former player walk-on and national champion at Arizona, Pastner has spent the last two years coaching UNLV after being let go by Georgia Tech in 2023. He's best known for succeeding John Calipari at Memphis, where he recorded four NCAA Tournament appearances in six years. Bill Self, Kansas: In his 24th season at the helm in Lawrence, Self is undefeated against UNLV as KU's head coach. However, he lost to the Rebels twice in the same season back in 1999 when he was coaching at Tulsa and both schools were in the WAC.

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