Kansas HC Bill Self Reveals What He Likes Most About the 2026-27 Jayhawks

Kansas picked up its first marquee victory of the 2026-27 season last night, blowing out No. 24 Kentucky en route to a 20-point win. The Jayhawks played poised, disciplined basketball and thoroughly outclassed the Wildcats all night.

Through the first handful of contests the Jayhawks have played this season, fans have seen firsthand how deep the squad is. It's been quite a while since a KU team has boasted this many quality players from top to bottom on the roster.

Head coach Bill Self underwent knee-replacement surgery before the season began and hasn't been as active on the sidelines as he usually is. Still, it is easy to tell that he loves leading this group. There is a healthy mix of young talent and experienced veterans who make one another better.



Following the win, Self briefly joined The Field of 68 podcast crew, where former KU assistant coach Norm Roberts was among the hosts. During one segment, Self went in depth about the primary reason why he's enjoyed coaching this specific team so far.

"These guys like to be coached hard," Self said. "In today's time, I think I've always coached guys pretty hard, but looking back at it, I think it's gotten away from me a little bit. You can be demanding as hell, you can ask them to do anything, and as long as they know you like them and know you trust them, it makes it so much easier."

Norm Roberts knows Bill Self as well as anyone 👀



"You like this team. I can just tell. The way you're smiling, the way you get on them..."



"I really, really like this team"



🎥: https://t.co/B8Dseh37Or pic.twitter.com/8a30zEKWew — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) November 11, 2026

This is a very interesting perspective to consider, as many schools have moved away from old-fashioned coaches like Self who are hard on their players and demand excellence. The era of hard-nosed, physical coaches like Tom Izzo and Rick Pitino is a dying breed in the modern age of college basketball.

That could be partially attributed to players refusing to buy in and transferring away when the going gets tough. Either way, Self doesn't feel like he has to change his approach with this current squad.

"And this group, they want to learn," Self continued. "Even though it's totally new, they're eager to learn. Something else that really helps kids being coachable is when you have a little depth, because you don't have to play the guy."



The word "coachable" is one Self has preached for a long time, and he uses it to describe this year's roster. He's already called Purdue transfer Trey Kaufman-Renn one of the smartest players he's ever coached less than a month since he arrived in Lawrence, and fans are well aware that Melvin Council Jr. and Tre White are receptive to his demanding coaching style.

Another interesting factor to think about is how the depth of this team forces players on the second unit to work harder and conform to the system. When playing time isn't guaranteed, those on the bench are more likely to make the most of their opportunities.

While there will be very few stretches of dominance like the Jayhawks are experiencing right now, Self clearly loves the team he has and is confident in what it can accomplish. That willingness to be coached could end up being one of KU's biggest advantages.

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