Kansas Basketball Has a Chance to Make History Against No. 1 Arizona

Several premier opponents have come into Allen Fieldhouse this season, and aside from UConn, all have left as losers. KU's home-court advantage has been incredible as always this year, picking up wins over programs like Iowa State and BYU.



However, the Jayhawks have yet to face a team of the caliber they will see tomorrow. No. 1-ranked Arizona is coming into Lawrence with hopes of continuing its undefeated season and improving to 24-0.

Yet Adam Sullivan on X pointed out an incredible fact that probably has fans scratching their heads. Believe it or not, the Jayhawks have never defeated an AP Poll No. 1-ranked team inside the Phog. At the same time, head coach Bill Self is 38-0 at home on Big Monday.



One of these records is going to have to budge, but which will it be?

Up next: #1 Arizona.



Kansas has never defeated a #1 team in Allen Fieldhouse.



Kansas has never defeated a #1 team in Allen Fieldhouse.

Bill Self is 38-0 in AFH on Big Monday.

Kansas Has Never Defeated an AP No. 1 Team in AFH

It feels like a hard statistic to believe, considering the Jayhawks have two wins over top-ranked teams in the past decade alone, coming against Baylor on the road in 2020 and Duke in the Champions Classic in 2016. Regardless, it remains true that KU has never beaten the nation's top-ranked team on its home floor.



The most recent time the building hosted an AP No. 1 team was in 2003, when Arizona was once again the opponent. KU was outscored 52-22 in the second half, squandered a double-digit lead, and fell 91-74.

Losses before that came against Oklahoma in 1989, Kentucky in 1977, Notre Dame in 1974, and Cincinnati in 1962. That means in five total opportunities, KU has come up short against the top team in the country.



Still, Coach Self has never lost a Big Monday game in Lawrence in his 23 years at the helm. His group will be responsible for making history one way or the other tomorrow.

Both teams will have only one day to prepare, although this matchup was undoubtedly circled well in advance by both sides. The Jayhawks enter at 18-5 and 8-2 in Big 12 play, riding a seven-game winning streak that includes victories over three ranked opponents.



Meanwhile, Arizona is widely viewed as one of the best college teams in recent memory and has dominated nearly every opponent in its path, though it has yet to face the brunt of its toughest stretch. Its next four games include trips to Lawrence and Houston, along with home matchups against Texas Tech and BYU.

This is the stretch where Tommy Lloyd's group will be tested to see if it can maintain its undefeated run or finally drop its first game of the campaign. And if there is any place where even the most disciplined team can lose its composure, it is inside the Phog. The Jayhawk faithful are sure to be rocking all night in one of the most anticipated games of Self's tenure.