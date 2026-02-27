Arizona HC Tommy Lloyd Previews Kansas Basketball Ahead of Rematch

The first meeting between Kansas and Arizona was unlike what anyone could have expected. Even with the Jayhawks entering as home underdogs and missing Darryn Peterson due to a last-minute scratch from the lineup, KU rallied from a double-digit deficit and upset the top-ranked Wildcats in Allen Fieldhouse.



Three weeks later, the two schools will meet again, this time at McKale Center in Tucson. The Wildcats also boast one of the best home courts in the country and hold a 14-1 record on their own floor in 2025-26.

Although the odds will be heavily in UA's favor this time around, Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd expects another down-to-the-wire battle with this Kansas team. He discussed the upcoming matchup on Thursday during a press conference with the media.



"Kansas is a really good team," Lloyd said. "They have crazy high standards in that program, and they're ranked right around the top 10. And for people not to be talking about them like a top 10 team is because they have such high standards, but we know how dangerous they are and we felt how good they are when we were there and [Flory] Bidunga is a big part of that."

Lloyd acknowledged that the Jayhawks have been one of the more inconsistent squads in the Big 12. Just two days after suffering their worst home defeat in recent memory to Cincinnati, KU dominated No. 5 Houston to hand Kelvin Sampson's group its third straight loss.



UA's coach speculated on why the team has struggled to maintain results and said he will certainly study the film to see where KU faltered.

"I mean, they have been a little bit up and down for sure," he said. "You have to go back and you have to see if there are reasons why they didn't play well. Are they self-inflicted wounds? Is it stuff that the opponent was doing where maybe they just struggle matching up with for whatever reason?"



"You have to look at it on a case-by-case basis," he continued. "But you also have to understand, you're playing a great team with a great program in what is going to be a big-time atmosphere on Saturday. So my expectation is they're going to come ready to play."

Lastly, Lloyd addressed the ongoing injury situation with Peterson. Although he was unexpectedly held out in the teams' first meeting, he anticipates the freshman phenom will be available tomorrow and expects a much different dynamic on both ends of the floor with him back.



"Obviously, Darryn is an elite talent, and you can speculate all you want," Lloyd stated about the national criticism Peterson has been receiving. "I just don't see any scenario where they're not better or don't have a higher ceiling with him on the floor. So that is what we're going to prepare to play against, you know, last time, it was kind of a surprise that he didn't play. This time, we are fully expecting him to play, and I thought last game, the bits and pieces I was able to watch of him, I thought he looked really good."