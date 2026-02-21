How to Watch Kansas vs Cincinnati Basketball in Big 12 Clash
Coming off a two-game road trip, the Kansas basketball team returns to its home court today following its bounce-back win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday. The Jayhawks will look to keep that momentum going ahead of Monday's massive matchup against No. 2 Houston.
For those unsure how to watch this Big 12 clash, we have you covered. Below is all the necessary information to know before tip-off.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Cincinnati
- Who: Cincinnati Bearcats (14-12, 6-7 Big 12) vs. No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks (20-6, 10-3)
- What: 27th regular season game for both teams, the 14th conference game, and the first meeting between these teams this season
- When: Saturday, February 21 at 12 p.m CT.
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) in Lawrence, KS.
- TV/Streaming: CBS (To access link, CLICK HERE)
- Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst)
- Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 11:30 a.m.
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
- This season: Kansas is in the middle of a bounce-back campaign after consecutive disappointing years in Lawrence. The Jayhawks are tied for third in the conference standings with a 10-3 Big 12 record, fueled by an eight-game winning streak that included victories over Iowa State, Arizona, Texas Tech, and BYU. Cincinnati has played at a higher level than expected after a dreadful nonconference slate, pulling off an upset win over Iowa State last month. Still, it still sits below .500 and is out of the NCAA Tournament contention.
- Series history: Kansas and Cincinnati are tied 5-5 in the all-time series, but the Jayhawks have won the last two matchups. The Bearcats have never won a game in Allen Fieldhouse.
Meet the Coaches
- Wes Miller, Cinncinati: Miller is in his fifth year at the helm for Cincinnati, though it is shaping up to be one of his worst yet. The longtime UNC Greensboro coach has yet to reach an NCAA Tournament with the Bearcats and likely won't do so in 2026. His coaching record at UC is 96-71 overall and 55-43 since joining the Big 12.
- Bill Self, Kansas: Self has coached three of KU's 10 all-time meetings with Cincinnati. He has went 2-0 in conference play against the Bearcats but lost to them in the 2024 Big 12 Tournament.
Leading scorers
Kansas
- G Darryn Peterson: 20.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 43.1 3pt FG%
- C Flory Bidunga: 14.5 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 65.8 FG%
- G Melvin Council Jr.: 13.8 ppg, 5.2 apg, 35.1 3pt FG%
Cincinnati
- F Baba Miller: 13.7 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 52.8 FG%
- G Jizzle James: 11.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 43.8 3pt FG%
- C Moustapha Thiam: 11.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 53.9 FG%
A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.Follow Josh_Schulman04