How to Watch: No. 17 Kansas Basketball vs. Colorado
The Kansas Jayhawks are back home at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night, looking to bounce back from a tough road loss to Kansas State.
Standing in their way? The struggling Colorado Buffaloes, who roll into Lawrence riding a brutal 12-game losing streak.
It’s been an up-and-down season for the Jayhawks (16-7, 7-5 Big 12), but they have a golden opportunity to get back on track against a Colorado squad (9-14, 0-12 Big 12) that just can’t seem to find a win in conference play.
The Buffs' latest setback was a 69-59 loss to No. 5 Houston, and now they have to face a KU team that’s looking for a statement game after falling short in Manhattan.
There’s some extra Kansas flavor in this one, too. Colorado head coach Tad Boyle and assistant Danny Manning both wore the crimson and blue during their playing days at KU. But nostalgia won’t win games, and right now, their Buffaloes are in desperate need of one.
The Jayhawks have been far from perfect this season, but they’re a different team at home.
Allen Fieldhouse remains one of the toughest places to play in the country, and with KU’s defense looking to tighten things up after the K-State loss, it could be a long night for Colorado.
How to Watch: Kansas vs. Colorado
- TV: ESPN2
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 11
- Tipoff: 8 p.m. (CT)
- Location: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas
Can the Jayhawks take care of business and keep pace in the Big 12 race? Or will Colorado finally snap its skid with a shocking upset? We'll find out tonight.