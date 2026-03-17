Bill Self's NCAA Tournament Resume Entering 22nd March Madness With Kansas
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Kansas coach Bill Self was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, the heart of an incredible career. The following season, he added another Final Four run to his resume, and five years later he'd win his second national championship.
Fast forward to 2026, and there's been a bit of a lull in Self's career from an NCAA Tournament standpoint, given the extremely high standard he set since becoming Kansas' coach in 2003. The Jayhawks haven't reached the second weekend since their title run in 2022, and they lost in the Round of 64 last season for the first time since 2006.
Following a 23-10 regular season, Kansas received a No. 4 seed in the East Region, where they'll face No. 13 seed Cal Baptist Friday at 8:45 p.m. CT. With Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Flory Bidunga, Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Melvin Council Jr. and potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick Darryn Peterson, the Jayhawks are eyeing a deep run.
Here's a year-by-year look at Self's NCAA Tournament resume entering his 22nd March Madness with the Jayhawks.
2004: No. 4 seed
- Round of 64: W, 78-53 vs. No. 13 Illinois-Chicago
- Round of 32: W, 78-63 vs. No. 12 Pacific
- Sweet 16: W, 100-74 vs. No. 9 UAB
- Elite Eight: L, 79-71 vs. No. 3 Georgia Tech
2005: No. 3 seed
- Round of 64: L, 64-63 vs. No. 14 Bucknell
2006: No. 4 seed
- Round of 64: L, 77-73 vs. No. 13 Bradley
2007: No. 1 seed
- Round of 64: W, 107-67 vs. No. 16 Niagara
- Round of 32: W, 88-76 vs. No. 8 Kentucky
- Sweet 16: W, 61-58 vs. No. 4 Southern Illinois
- Elite Eight: L, 68-55 vs. No. 2 UCLA
2008: No. 1 seed
- Round of 64: W, 85-62 vs. No. 16 Portland State
- Round of 32: W, 75-56 vs. No. 8 UNLV
- Sweet 16: W, 72-57 vs. No. 12 Villanova
- Elite Eight: W, 59-57 vs. 10 Davidson
- Final Four: W, 84-66 vs. No. 1 North Carolina
- National Championship: W, 75-68 vs. No. 1 Memphis
2009: No. 3 seed
- Round of 64: W, 84-74 vs. No. 14 North Dakota State
- Round of 32: W, 60-43 vs. No. 11 Dayton
- Sweet 16: L, 67-62 vs. No. 2 Michigan State
2010: No. 1 seed
- Round of 64: W, 90-74 vs. No. 16 Lehigh
- Round of 32: L, 69-67 vs. No. 9 Northern Iowa
2011: No. 1 seed
- Round of 64: W, 72-53 vs. No. 16 Boston
- Round of 32: W, 73-59 vs. No. 9 Illinois
- Sweet 16: W, 77-57 vs. No. 12 Richmond
- Elite Eight: L, 71-61 vs. No. 11 VCU
2012: No. 2 seed
- Round of 64: W, 65-50 vs. No. 15 Detroit Mercy
- Round of 32: W, 63-60 vs. No. 10 Purdue
- Sweet 16: W, 60-57 vs. No. 11 NC State
- Elite Eight: W, 80-67 vs. No. 1 North Carolina
- Final Four: W, 64-62 vs. No. 2 Ohio State
- National Championship: L, 67-59 vs. No. 1 Kentucky
2013: No. 1 seed
- Round of 64: W, 64-57 vs. No. 16 Western Kentucky
- Round of 32: W, 70-58 vs. No. 8 North Carolina
- Sweet 16: L, 87-85 vs. No. 4 Michigan
2014: No. 2 seed
- Round of 64: W, 60-69 vs. No. 15 Eastern Kentucky
- Round of 32: L, 60-57 vs. No.10 Stanford
2015: No. 2 seed
- Round of 64: W, 75-56 vs. No. 15 New Mexico State
- Round of 32: L, 78-65 vs. No. 7 Wichita State
2016: No. 1 seed
- Round of 64: W, 105-79 vs. No. 16 Austin Peay
- Round of 32: W, 73-61 vs. No. 9 Connecticut
- Sweet 16: W, 79-63 vs. No. 5 Maryland
- Elite Eight: L, 64-59 vs. No. 2 Villanova
2017: No. 1 seed
- Round of 64: W, 100-62 vs. No. 16 UC Davis
- Round of 32: W, 90-70 vs. No. 9 Michigan State
- Sweet 16: W, 98-66 vs. No. 4 Purdue
- Elite Eight: L, 74-60 vs. No. 3 Oregon
2018: No. 1 seed
- Round of 64: W, 76-60 vs. No. 16 Penn
- Round of 32: W, 83-79 vs. No. 8 Seton Hall
- Sweet 16: W, 80-76 vs. No. 5 Clemson
- Elite Eight: W, 85-81 vs. No. 2 Duke
- Final Four: L, 95-79 vs. No. 1 Villanova
2019: No. 4 seed
- Round of 64: W, 87-53 vs. No. 13 Northeastern
- Round of 32: L, 89-75 vs. No. 5 Auburn
2020: NCAA Tourament cancelled
- Kansas was No. 1 in final four AP Top 25 polls, led by Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike.
2021: No. 3 seed
- Round of 64: W, 93-84 vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington
- Round of 32: L, 85-51 vs. No. 6 USC
2022: No. 1 seed
- Round of 64: W, 83-56 vs. No. 16 Texas Southern
- Round of 32: W, 79-72 vs. No. 9 Creighton
- Sweet 16: W, 66-61 vs. No. 4 Providence
- Elite Eight: W, 76-50 vs. No. 10 Miami (FL)
- Final Four: W, 81-65 vs. No. 2 Villanova
- National Championship: W, 72-69 vs. No. 8 North Carolina
2023: No. 1 seed
- Round of 64: W, 96-68 vs. No. 16 Howard
- Round of 32: L, 72-71 vs. No. 8 Arkansas
2024: No. 4 seed
- Round of 64: W, 93-89 vs. No. 13 Samford
- Round of 32: L, 89-68 vs. No. 5 Gonzaga
2025: No. 7 seed
- Round of 64: L, 79-72 vs. Arkansas
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Jack Ankony has covered college football, college basketball and Major League Baseball since joining "On SI" in 2022. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism.Follow ankony_jack