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Bill Self's NCAA Tournament Resume Entering 22nd March Madness With Kansas

Here's a year-by-year look at Self's March Madness resume entering the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
Jack Ankony|
Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self cuts down the nets after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 national championship at Caesars Superdome.
Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self cuts down the nets after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 national championship at Caesars Superdome. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

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Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas coach Bill Self was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, the heart of an incredible career. The following season, he added another Final Four run to his resume, and five years later he'd win his second national championship.

Fast forward to 2026, and there's been a bit of a lull in Self's career from an NCAA Tournament standpoint, given the extremely high standard he set since becoming Kansas' coach in 2003. The Jayhawks haven't reached the second weekend since their title run in 2022, and they lost in the Round of 64 last season for the first time since 2006.

Following a 23-10 regular season, Kansas received a No. 4 seed in the East Region, where they'll face No. 13 seed Cal Baptist Friday at 8:45 p.m. CT. With Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Flory Bidunga, Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Melvin Council Jr. and potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick Darryn Peterson, the Jayhawks are eyeing a deep run.

Here's a year-by-year look at Self's NCAA Tournament resume entering his 22nd March Madness with the Jayhawks.

2004: No. 4 seed

  • Round of 64: W, 78-53 vs. No. 13 Illinois-Chicago
  • Round of 32: W, 78-63 vs. No. 12 Pacific
  • Sweet 16: W, 100-74 vs. No. 9 UAB
  • Elite Eight: L, 79-71 vs. No. 3 Georgia Tech

2005: No. 3 seed

  • Round of 64: L, 64-63 vs. No. 14 Bucknell

2006: No. 4 seed

  • Round of 64: L, 77-73 vs. No. 13 Bradley

2007: No. 1 seed

  • Round of 64: W, 107-67 vs. No. 16 Niagara
  • Round of 32: W, 88-76 vs. No. 8 Kentucky
  • Sweet 16: W, 61-58 vs. No. 4 Southern Illinois
  • Elite Eight: L, 68-55 vs. No. 2 UCLA

2008: No. 1 seed

  • Round of 64: W, 85-62 vs. No. 16 Portland State
  • Round of 32: W, 75-56 vs. No. 8 UNLV
  • Sweet 16: W, 72-57 vs. No. 12 Villanova
  • Elite Eight: W, 59-57 vs. 10 Davidson
  • Final Four: W, 84-66 vs. No. 1 North Carolina
  • National Championship: W, 75-68 vs. No. 1 Memphis
Mario Chalmers
Kansas Jayhawks guard Mario Chalmers (15) shoots a 3-pointer over Memphis Tigers guard Derrick Rose (23) in the 2008 national championship at the Alamodome. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

2009: No. 3 seed

  • Round of 64: W, 84-74 vs. No. 14 North Dakota State
  • Round of 32: W, 60-43 vs. No. 11 Dayton
  • Sweet 16: L, 67-62 vs. No. 2 Michigan State

2010: No. 1 seed

  • Round of 64: W, 90-74 vs. No. 16 Lehigh
  • Round of 32: L, 69-67 vs. No. 9 Northern Iowa

2011: No. 1 seed

  • Round of 64: W, 72-53 vs. No. 16 Boston
  • Round of 32: W, 73-59 vs. No. 9 Illinois
  • Sweet 16: W, 77-57 vs. No. 12 Richmond
  • Elite Eight: L, 71-61 vs. No. 11 VCU

2012: No. 2 seed

  • Round of 64: W, 65-50 vs. No. 15 Detroit Mercy
  • Round of 32: W, 63-60 vs. No. 10 Purdue
  • Sweet 16: W, 60-57 vs. No. 11 NC State
  • Elite Eight: W, 80-67 vs. No. 1 North Carolina
  • Final Four: W, 64-62 vs. No. 2 Ohio State
  • National Championship: L, 67-59 vs. No. 1 Kentucky
Tyshawn Taylor
Kansas Jayhawks guard Tyshawn Taylor (10) dribbles the ball past Ohio State Buckeyes guard Aaron Craft (4) during the 2012 NCAA men's basketball Final Four at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

2013: No. 1 seed

  • Round of 64: W, 64-57 vs. No. 16 Western Kentucky
  • Round of 32: W, 70-58 vs. No. 8 North Carolina
  • Sweet 16: L, 87-85 vs. No. 4 Michigan

2014: No. 2 seed

  • Round of 64: W, 60-69 vs. No. 15 Eastern Kentucky
  • Round of 32: L, 60-57 vs. No.10 Stanford

2015: No. 2 seed

  • Round of 64: W, 75-56 vs. No. 15 New Mexico State
  • Round of 32: L, 78-65 vs. No. 7 Wichita State

2016: No. 1 seed

  • Round of 64: W, 105-79 vs. No. 16 Austin Peay
  • Round of 32: W, 73-61 vs. No. 9 Connecticut
  • Sweet 16: W, 79-63 vs. No. 5 Maryland
  • Elite Eight: L, 64-59 vs. No. 2 Villanova
Perry Ellis
Villanova Wildcats guard Mikal Bridges (25) drives to the basket against Kansas Jayhawks forward Perry Ellis (34) during the second half of the south regional final of the NCAA Tournament at KFC YUM! Center. | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

2017: No. 1 seed

  • Round of 64: W, 100-62 vs. No. 16 UC Davis
  • Round of 32: W, 90-70 vs. No. 9 Michigan State
  • Sweet 16: W, 98-66 vs. No. 4 Purdue
  • Elite Eight: L, 74-60 vs. No. 3 Oregon
Frank Mason
Kansas Jayhawks guard Frank Mason III (0) works around Purdue Boilermakers guard P.J. Thompson (11) during the second half in the semifinals of the midwest Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Sprint Center. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

2018: No. 1 seed

  • Round of 64: W, 76-60 vs. No. 16 Penn
  • Round of 32: W, 83-79 vs. No. 8 Seton Hall
  • Sweet 16: W, 80-76 vs. No. 5 Clemson
  • Elite Eight: W, 85-81 vs. No. 2 Duke
  • Final Four: L, 95-79 vs. No. 1 Villanova
Kansas Basketball
Kansas Jayhawks guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) celebrates after beating the Duke Blue Devils in the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

2019: No. 4 seed

  • Round of 64: W, 87-53 vs. No. 13 Northeastern
  • Round of 32: L, 89-75 vs. No. 5 Auburn

2020: NCAA Tourament cancelled

  • Kansas was No. 1 in final four AP Top 25 polls, led by Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike.

2021: No. 3 seed

  • Round of 64: W, 93-84 vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington
  • Round of 32: L, 85-51 vs. No. 6 USC
Kansas Basketball
Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) during the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

2022: No. 1 seed

  • Round of 64: W, 83-56 vs. No. 16 Texas Southern
  • Round of 32: W, 79-72 vs. No. 9 Creighton
  • Sweet 16: W, 66-61 vs. No. 4 Providence
  • Elite Eight: W, 76-50 vs. No. 10 Miami (FL)
  • Final Four: W, 81-65 vs. No. 2 Villanova
  • National Championship: W, 72-69 vs. No. 8 North Carolina
Kansas Basketball
The Kansas Jayhawks celebrate after beating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 national championship Caesars Superdome. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

2023: No. 1 seed

  • Round of 64: W, 96-68 vs. No. 16 Howard
  • Round of 32: L, 72-71 vs. No. 8 Arkansas

2024: No. 4 seed

  • Round of 64: W, 93-89 vs. No. 13 Samford
  • Round of 32: L, 89-68 vs. No. 5 Gonzaga
Dajuan Harris Kansas Basketball
Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) drives against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. | Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images

2025: No. 7 seed

  • Round of 64: L, 79-72 vs. Arkansas

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Jack Ankony
JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony has covered college football, college basketball and Major League Baseball since joining "On SI" in 2022. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism.

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