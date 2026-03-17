Bill Self's NCAA Tournament Resume Entering 22nd March Madness With Kansas

Kansas coach Bill Self was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, the heart of an incredible career. The following season, he added another Final Four run to his resume, and five years later he'd win his second national championship.

Fast forward to 2026, and there's been a bit of a lull in Self's career from an NCAA Tournament standpoint, given the extremely high standard he set since becoming Kansas' coach in 2003. The Jayhawks haven't reached the second weekend since their title run in 2022, and they lost in the Round of 64 last season for the first time since 2006.

Following a 23-10 regular season, Kansas received a No. 4 seed in the East Region, where they'll face No. 13 seed Cal Baptist Friday at 8:45 p.m. CT. With Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Flory Bidunga, Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Melvin Council Jr. and potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick Darryn Peterson, the Jayhawks are eyeing a deep run.

Here's a year-by-year look at Self's NCAA Tournament resume entering his 22nd March Madness with the Jayhawks.

2004: No. 4 seed

Round of 64: W, 78-53 vs. No. 13 Illinois-Chicago

Round of 32: W, 78-63 vs. No. 12 Pacific

Sweet 16: W, 100-74 vs. No. 9 UAB

Elite Eight: L, 79-71 vs. No. 3 Georgia Tech

2005: No. 3 seed

Round of 64: L, 64-63 vs. No. 14 Bucknell

2006: No. 4 seed

Round of 64: L, 77-73 vs. No. 13 Bradley

2007: No. 1 seed

Round of 64: W, 107-67 vs. No. 16 Niagara

Round of 32: W, 88-76 vs. No. 8 Kentucky

Sweet 16: W, 61-58 vs. No. 4 Southern Illinois

Elite Eight: L, 68-55 vs. No. 2 UCLA

2008: No. 1 seed

Round of 64: W, 85-62 vs. No. 16 Portland State

Round of 32: W, 75-56 vs. No. 8 UNLV

Sweet 16: W, 72-57 vs. No. 12 Villanova

Elite Eight: W, 59-57 vs. 10 Davidson

Final Four: W, 84-66 vs. No. 1 North Carolina

National Championship: W, 75-68 vs. No. 1 Memphis

Kansas Jayhawks guard Mario Chalmers (15) shoots a 3-pointer over Memphis Tigers guard Derrick Rose (23) in the 2008 national championship at the Alamodome. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

2009: No. 3 seed

Round of 64: W, 84-74 vs. No. 14 North Dakota State

Round of 32: W, 60-43 vs. No. 11 Dayton

Sweet 16: L, 67-62 vs. No. 2 Michigan State

2010: No. 1 seed

Round of 64: W, 90-74 vs. No. 16 Lehigh

Round of 32: L, 69-67 vs. No. 9 Northern Iowa

2011: No. 1 seed

Round of 64: W, 72-53 vs. No. 16 Boston

Round of 32: W, 73-59 vs. No. 9 Illinois

Sweet 16: W, 77-57 vs. No. 12 Richmond

Elite Eight: L, 71-61 vs. No. 11 VCU

2012: No. 2 seed

Round of 64: W, 65-50 vs. No. 15 Detroit Mercy

Round of 32: W, 63-60 vs. No. 10 Purdue

Sweet 16: W, 60-57 vs. No. 11 NC State

Elite Eight: W, 80-67 vs. No. 1 North Carolina

Final Four: W, 64-62 vs. No. 2 Ohio State

National Championship: L, 67-59 vs. No. 1 Kentucky

Kansas Jayhawks guard Tyshawn Taylor (10) dribbles the ball past Ohio State Buckeyes guard Aaron Craft (4) during the 2012 NCAA men's basketball Final Four at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

2013: No. 1 seed

Round of 64: W, 64-57 vs. No. 16 Western Kentucky

Round of 32: W, 70-58 vs. No. 8 North Carolina

Sweet 16: L, 87-85 vs. No. 4 Michigan

2014: No. 2 seed

Round of 64: W, 60-69 vs. No. 15 Eastern Kentucky

Round of 32: L, 60-57 vs. No.10 Stanford

2015: No. 2 seed

Round of 64: W, 75-56 vs. No. 15 New Mexico State

Round of 32: L, 78-65 vs. No. 7 Wichita State

2016: No. 1 seed

Round of 64: W, 105-79 vs. No. 16 Austin Peay

Round of 32: W, 73-61 vs. No. 9 Connecticut

Sweet 16: W, 79-63 vs. No. 5 Maryland

Elite Eight: L, 64-59 vs. No. 2 Villanova

Villanova Wildcats guard Mikal Bridges (25) drives to the basket against Kansas Jayhawks forward Perry Ellis (34) during the second half of the south regional final of the NCAA Tournament at KFC YUM! Center. | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

2017: No. 1 seed

Round of 64: W, 100-62 vs. No. 16 UC Davis

Round of 32: W, 90-70 vs. No. 9 Michigan State

Sweet 16: W, 98-66 vs. No. 4 Purdue

Elite Eight: L, 74-60 vs. No. 3 Oregon

Kansas Jayhawks guard Frank Mason III (0) works around Purdue Boilermakers guard P.J. Thompson (11) during the second half in the semifinals of the midwest Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Sprint Center. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

2018: No. 1 seed

Round of 64: W, 76-60 vs. No. 16 Penn

Round of 32: W, 83-79 vs. No. 8 Seton Hall

Sweet 16: W, 80-76 vs. No. 5 Clemson

Elite Eight: W, 85-81 vs. No. 2 Duke

Final Four: L, 95-79 vs. No. 1 Villanova

Kansas Jayhawks guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) celebrates after beating the Duke Blue Devils in the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

2019: No. 4 seed

Round of 64: W, 87-53 vs. No. 13 Northeastern

Round of 32: L, 89-75 vs. No. 5 Auburn

2020: NCAA Tourament cancelled

Kansas was No. 1 in final four AP Top 25 polls, led by Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike.

2021: No. 3 seed

Round of 64: W, 93-84 vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington

Round of 32: L, 85-51 vs. No. 6 USC

Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) during the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

2022: No. 1 seed

Round of 64: W, 83-56 vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

Round of 32: W, 79-72 vs. No. 9 Creighton

Sweet 16: W, 66-61 vs. No. 4 Providence

Elite Eight: W, 76-50 vs. No. 10 Miami (FL)

Final Four: W, 81-65 vs. No. 2 Villanova

National Championship: W, 72-69 vs. No. 8 North Carolina

The Kansas Jayhawks celebrate after beating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 national championship Caesars Superdome. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

2023: No. 1 seed

Round of 64: W, 96-68 vs. No. 16 Howard

Round of 32: L, 72-71 vs. No. 8 Arkansas

2024: No. 4 seed

Round of 64: W, 93-89 vs. No. 13 Samford

Round of 32: L, 89-68 vs. No. 5 Gonzaga

Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) drives against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. | Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images

2025: No. 7 seed