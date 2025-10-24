Bill Self Names Kansas Basketball Projected Starting Five vs Louisville
Heading into the season, there was some uncertainty surrounding the projected starting lineup for the Kansas Jayhawks.
Darryn Peterson, Flory Bidunga, and Tre White were sure-fire additions to the starting five, but there were plenty of question marks in the backcourt about who would fill the final two spots.
However, during his appearance at Big 12 Basketball Media Days on Wednesday, Bill Self likely confirmed who his top five guys will be tonight for the exhibition matchup against Louisville.
Kansas Basketball Starting Five vs. Louisville
Guard: Darryn Peterson
Guard: Melvin Council Jr.
Wing: Kohl Rosario
Forward: Tre White
Center: Flory Bidunga
As mentioned, Peterson, White, and Bidunga were locks to start regardless of circumstance. However, the same couldn't be said for Council Jr. and especially Rosario.
Council, a transfer from St. Bonaventure, is a gritty defensive guard who can serve as a secondary ball handler. He averaged 2.1 steals per game last season, along with 14.6 points and 4.1 assists, making him a reliable option on both ends of the floor.
On the other hand, Rosario was more of a wild card. After coming in from Overtime Elite and reclassifying up one year to join the Jayhawks, many questioned whether he would even see the floor much as a freshman.
But during media days, Self announced that Rosario would join the starting five tonight after beating out Jayden Dawson and Elmarko Jackson for their spots, sending both of those players to the second unit instead.
"He’s a Big 12 athlete from a physical standpoint and from a vertical standpoint," Self said about Rosario and why he decided to start him. "What he needs to do to be Big 12-ready is he needs to be there from a scoring standpoint too."
Like Council, Rosario plays extremely hard and prides himself on his defense, but he also brings shooting potential and relentless hustle. All offseason, the coaching staff has praised his competitiveness and energy in practice, traits that earned him an early opportunity to shine in the starting lineup.
The OTE star is getting his first (and unofficial) collegiate start, but that doesn't mean that he will see a regular workload. Coach Self has hinted that he will play as many guys as possible, including any possible redshirt candidates.
Council and Rosario will do their best to maintain their spots in the starting five, but the Jayhawks still have one of their strongest benches in recent memory in case one of KU's starters is having an off game.