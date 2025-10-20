Flory Bidunga’s Sophomore Leap Could Make or Break Kansas Basketball Season
There have been plenty of questions about who Darryn Peterson's top supporting cast options will be for Kansas basketball this season.
The highly lauded freshman is expected to be one of the best players in the country and was recently named the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year. But outside of Peterson, KU doesn't have many proven Big 12 contributors returning.
The most obvious breakout candidate is big man Flory Bidunga, who enters his second year in Lawrence after spending most of last season in a second-unit role.
With Hunter Dickinson gone, Bidunga is now the projected starter at center, and his elite athleticism and shot-blocking have already drawn plenty of praise from Bill Self and the coaching staff.
However, it is not a lock that Bidunga becomes an instant star. He averaged just 16.3 minutes per game last year, ran into foul trouble more often than he'd like, and has never had to carry a heavy workload.
His talent level is undeniable, but turning that potential into consistent production will be one of the biggest storylines for Kansas this season.
On the offensive end, Bidunga will likely be limited to being a lob threat and someone who can capitalize on second-chance opportunities. He doesn't have much of a post game and is not a reliable face-up scorer, in addition to being a bit stiff finishing around the rim.
With that said, when he gets space inside, he is more than capable of throwing down highlight-reel dunks that can change the energy of a game in an instant.
Opposing teams are going to look to foul Bidunga when he is under the rim and has a clear path to a dunk, so improving his free-throw shooting will be pivotal. He shot just 53.3% from the charity stripe last season, a number that will need to rise for him to be trusted in late-game situations.
Coach Self has also mentioned that Bidunga has improved significantly as a screener, which will be crucial for the two-man game between him and Peterson. If that continues, it could add an important new dimension to his game and make him much more difficult to stop once he rolls to the rim.
At the end of the day, though, Bidunga's true value will come on the defensive end. He averaged 1.6 blocks per game in limited action last season, good for third in the Big 12.
Although he is not the tallest big man at 6-foot-9, Bidunga has an elite vertical that allows him to rise up and send back shots from the other team. Fans will immediately notice the stark difference between Bidunga's paint presence from Dickinson's last year.
Bidunga is well aware that Kansas has another center option who would love to receive more playing time in Paul Mbiya. He, too, is a scary good rim protector who could carve out a role quickly if Bidunga does not make the jump he is expected to.
As long as Bidunga can contest shots without fouling too much, he will be one of the best defenders in the country. And as for his offense, Bidunga won't be asked to do much on his own but will need to do the little things correctly to make his teammates better.