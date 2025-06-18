Jayden Dawson Praises Kansas Freshman Star Darryn Peterson
Loyola Chicago transfer Jayden Dawson was one of three portal additions for the Kansas Jayhawks this offseason.
In an interview earlier this month, Dawson discussed what drew him to Lawrence and how freshman star Darryn Peterson factored into his decision.
"[Self] gave me his recruiting pitch, who I'm going to be playing with, and then he talked about DP," Dawson said.
"Obviously, I'm trying to play, be a professional athlete, and DP, bringing in NBA GMs every day, that just helps me. And I think [Self] being the lead recruiter for me, like that was just super big for me."
Dawson said he was already familiar with the incoming freshman phenom before committing to the Jayhawks.
"Him and AJ Dybantsa had some crazy battles throughout high school," Dawson continued. "I actually was at a camp with (Peterson) back in high school when he was a young cat back then, but he was at the camp and he was getting to it, he was getting buckets. But yeah, he’s the No. 1 player in the country, so obviously I knew about him."
A 6-foot-4 guard, Dawson brings elite perimeter shooting to a revamped KU backcourt.
He averaged 13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists last year while shooting 41.0% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range.
His 2.7 made threes per game will be a valuable asset to a Kansas roster that direly needed more floor spacing a season ago.
Dawson will be competing with Melvin Council Jr. and Elmarko Jackson for minutes in KU’s crowded guard room, but his shooting ability should carve him a significant role from Day 1.
Ultimately, Dawson playing alongside one of the most electrifying prospects in college will bode well for his future basketball career.