KANSAS

Jayden Dawson Praises Kansas Freshman Star Darryn Peterson

Kansas transfer Jayden Dawson spoke about Darryn Peterson's star power as a major influence in his decision to commit to the Jayhawks.

Joshua Schulman

Mar 15, 2025; Washington, D.C., USA; VCU Rams guard Joe Bamisile (22) drives to the basket as Loyola Chicago Ramblers guard Jayden Dawson (1) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Mar 15, 2025; Washington, D.C., USA; VCU Rams guard Joe Bamisile (22) drives to the basket as Loyola Chicago Ramblers guard Jayden Dawson (1) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Loyola Chicago transfer Jayden Dawson was one of three portal additions for the Kansas Jayhawks this offseason.

In an interview earlier this month, Dawson discussed what drew him to Lawrence and how freshman star Darryn Peterson factored into his decision.

"[Self] gave me his recruiting pitch, who I'm going to be playing with, and then he talked about DP," Dawson said.

"Obviously, I'm trying to play, be a professional athlete, and DP, bringing in NBA GMs every day, that just helps me. And I think [Self] being the lead recruiter for me, like that was just super big for me."

Dawson said he was already familiar with the incoming freshman phenom before committing to the Jayhawks.

"Him and AJ Dybantsa had some crazy battles throughout high school," Dawson continued. "I actually was at a camp with (Peterson) back in high school when he was a young cat back then, but he was at the camp and he was getting to it, he was getting buckets. But yeah, he’s the No. 1 player in the country, so obviously I knew about him."

A 6-foot-4 guard, Dawson brings elite perimeter shooting to a revamped KU backcourt.

He averaged 13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists last year while shooting 41.0% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range.

His 2.7 made threes per game will be a valuable asset to a Kansas roster that direly needed more floor spacing a season ago.

Dawson will be competing with Melvin Council Jr. and Elmarko Jackson for minutes in KU’s crowded guard room, but his shooting ability should carve him a significant role from Day 1.

Ultimately, Dawson playing alongside one of the most electrifying prospects in college will bode well for his future basketball career.

feed

Published
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

Home/Basketball