Jon Rothstein With Bold Proclamation on Kansas' Current Standing - And The Next Step
The expectations for Kansas next season are all over the board. On3 has the Jayhawks at 13 in its Way-Too-Early Top-25.
ESPN’s Jeff Borzello slots Kansas at 21st. Meanwhile, coach Bill Self’s club slides into 32nd in the country in CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein’s top-45.
While the Jayhawks turn over nearly their entire roster, other than returning big man Flory Bidunga, Self and Co. have put together quite a respectable haul this offseason, headlined by the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2025: combo guard Darryn Peterson.
Joining Peterson from the high school ranks are wings Samis Calderon (four-star) and Corbin Allen (three-star). The Jayhawks also put in work in the transfer portal, coming out with a three-player haul consisting of Tre White, Jayden Dawson, and Melvin Council Jr. – all three of whom were top-125 transfer portal recruits according to 247 Sports.
Nonetheless, not everyone is sold on Kansas, including Rothstein, who went as far as to say, at this moment, “Kansas would not be a top five team in the Big 12.”
But Rothstein made it abundantly clear what the Jayhawks need to do to return to their usual, dominant form:
“Kansas is two legitimate players away from being vintage Kansas,” said Rothstein.
And who may those players be?
Well, Rothstein tossed out a few options. He mentioned top transfer target Darrion Williams – who remains in the NBA Draft for the time being – and Rothstein touched on the international prospects the Jayhawks have been linked to.
The Jayhawks certainly have work to do, but with Self and his staff’s track record, one can expect Kansas to put the finishing touches on its Class of 2025 – whether through the portal or overseas – in spectacular fashion.