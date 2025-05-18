Kansas Transfer Target Darrion Williams: What He Could Bring and How He Would Fit
Kansas had a trio of solid finds in the portal with wing Tre White and guards Jayden Dawson and Melvin Council Jr., and put together a superb high school class with wings Samis Calderon and Corbin Allen, and headlined by top-ranked prospect Darryn Peterson.
Still, questions continue to swirl around Kansas’ lineup. While the perimeter appears to be largely taken care of, the Jayhawks frontcourt lacks depth.
Can Illinois transfer Tre White start – and effectively defend – at the four?
If Bryson Tiller is backing up Flory Bidunga at the five, then who can give White a breather?
Fortunately, Bill Self and Co. have time to figure out what the answers are to those questions, or more specifically, who the answer is.
Perhaps no option better quells all of Kansas’ frontcourt woes than Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams. While the 6-foot-6 forward remains in the NBA Draft, his well-documented draft combine struggles point towards a return to the college game.
If he decides to withdraw from the draft, expect Self and his staff to make Williams their No. 1 priority.
Here’s what Williams could bring to Lawrence.
Kansas on SI recruiting take: Darrion Williams
A versatile, big-bodied forward (225 pounds), Williams can score in a variety of ways. With a career three-point percentage of 37.9 over his three collegiate seasons, Williams is a proven shooter and has knocked down at least 1.1 triples per game every season.
Williams is solid in the midrange and has a go-to turnaround jumper in his arsenal, but prefers to get to baby hooks with either hand around the basket. He uses his frame to body defenders – oftentimes much taller – in the paint, creating just enough space to get his shot off.
While he isn’t a jump-out-of-the-gym athlete, Williams has adequate straight-line speed with the ball and can get downhill in the halfcourt and transition.
A deceivingly good passer, Williams is efficient as a ball-handler in the pick-and-roll and creates not just for himself, but also for his teammates (averaged 3.6 assists per game last season).
Defensively, Williams has averaged at least 1.2 steals per game every season of his career, and is nimble enough to keep wings in front, and has the size to defend a fair share of bigs.
His fit at Kansas is crystal clear. Williams would seamlessly slide into the starting four spot, rounding out the Jayhawks’ starting lineup.
Williams would not only offer another go-to scoring threat alongside Peterson, but his shooting, paired with Dawson’s, would help stretch out defenses, allowing White to thrive as a slasher.