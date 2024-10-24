Kansas Basketball and Arkansas Injury Reports Ahead of Exhibition Game
Here’s everything you need to know about the injury front ahead of Friday's big-time scrimmage.
As the Kansas Jayhawks and Arkansas Razorbacks prepare for their highly anticipated exhibition game on Friday night at a sold-out Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, both teams are facing injury challenges that could impact their performance.
No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks
Hunter Dickinson
- Injury: Re-aggravated foot injury
- Status: Questionable
- Dickinson sustained the injury during Friday’s Late Night in the Phog scrimmage.
Rylan Griffen
- Injury: Hip flexor injury
- Status: Doubtful
- Coach Bill Self noted Griffen’s condition, indicating that his participation is unlikely.
Shakeel Moore
- Injury: Foot surgery (early September)
- Status: Out
- Moore is expected to return to practice next week, likely on Sunday, but will miss the contest against Arkansas.
No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks
Adou Thiero
- Injury: Back injury
- Status: Questionable
- Thiero’s back issue could limit his effectiveness on the court, making his availability uncertain.
Johnell Davis
- Injury: Arm injury
- Status: Questionable
- Davis's arm injury adds to the Razorbacks’ concerns, as the FAU transfer hopes for a big year.
