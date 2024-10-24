KANSAS

Kansas Basketball and Arkansas Injury Reports Ahead of Exhibition Game

Here’s everything you need to know about the injury front ahead of Friday's big-time scrimmage.

Mathey Gibson

Oct 23, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) and forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) talk to media during the Big 12 Men's Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center.
As the Kansas Jayhawks and Arkansas Razorbacks prepare for their highly anticipated exhibition game on Friday night at a sold-out Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, both teams are facing injury challenges that could impact their performance.

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

Bill Self
Bill Self

Hunter Dickinson

  • Injury: Re-aggravated foot injury
  • Status: Questionable
  • Dickinson sustained the injury during Friday’s Late Night in the Phog scrimmage.

Rylan Griffen

  • Injury: Hip flexor injury
  • Status: Doubtful
  • Coach Bill Self noted Griffen’s condition, indicating that his participation is unlikely.

Shakeel Moore

  • Injury: Foot surgery (early September)
  • Status: Out
  • Moore is expected to return to practice next week, likely on Sunday, but will miss the contest against Arkansas.

No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks

John Calipar
John Calipari

Adou Thiero

  • Injury: Back injury
  • Status: Questionable
  • Thiero’s back issue could limit his effectiveness on the court, making his availability uncertain.

Johnell Davis

  • Injury: Arm injury
  • Status: Questionable
  • Davis's arm injury adds to the Razorbacks’ concerns, as the FAU transfer hopes for a big year.

