Respected Computer Formula Predicts Kansas vs. Arkansas in NCAA Tournament

Hall of Fame head coaches Bill Self and John Calipari square off in the NCAA Tournament

Feb 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self calls a play against the Utah Utes during the second half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.
Feb 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self calls a play against the Utah Utes during the second half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Kansas learned its NCAA Tournament draw on Sunday as it was announced the Jayhawks will play as the seven-seed in the West region and take on No. 10 Arkansas in the first round. The game will feature a pair of Hall of Fame head coaches in Bill Self of Kansas and John Calipari of Arkansas.

Kansas might not have had the greatest of seasons by its lofty standards but still enters with a talented team that is capable of beating almost anyone if it can play enough defense.

How will that serve Self and the Jayhawks in the opening round?

Massey Ratings Projects NCAA Tournament: Kansas vs. Arkansas

Kansas basketball battles for a rebound against Arizon
Mar 13, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) battles for position during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. / William Purnell-Imagn Images

The famous Massey Ratings allow you to project outcomes of any two teams in all of college basketball against each other and already have a pick of probable outcome for the Kansas vs. Arkansas First Round showdown.

Massey Ratings Projected Score: Kansas 76, Arkansas 72
Massey Ratings Chances of Victory: Kansas 63%, Arkansas 37%

Kansas and Arkansas will tip-off at 6:10 p.m. on Thursday in Providence, Rhode Island with the game airing nationally on CBS.

