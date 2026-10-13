Kansas Basketball 2026-27 TV Schedule and Tipoff Times Announced
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Kansas basketball unveiled their television schedule for the 2026-27 season on Tuesday. The newly released schedule includes network channels and tipoff times for each game throughout the season.
KU will open the season with an exhibition versus Pitt State as part of Late Night this year on Friday, Oct. 16. The events for Late Night begin at 2 p.m. CT, while the exhibition will start at 7 p.m. and be aired live on ESPN+.
The Pitt State game is one of three exhibitions for KU this year along with matchups versus Louisville and Duke – two teams projected to be two of the best in the country this year.
The Louisville game takes place Wednesday, Oct. 21, inside Allen Fieldhouse at 6 p.m. CT (ESPNU). The Duke exhibition will also take place at Allen Fieldhouse beginning at noon CT on Sunday, Oct. 25. That game will be aired live on ESPN.
KU’s contest versus Kentucky in the Champions Classic will be aired on ESPN as usual. That game takes place at 8:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 10 at the United Center in Chicago.
The Jayhawks will also play on ESPN for their opening round game of the Players Era Tournament in Las Vegas. The first game of the tournament for KU is against UNLV at 8:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 17.
KU will have several nationally televised games once Big 12 play begins in early January, including their game at BYU on Jan. 9 (ESPN), at Houston on Feb. 1 (ESPN), and at home versus Texas Tech on Feb. 6 (ESPN) – just to name a few.
The full schedule with dates, channels and tipoff times can be found at kuathletics.com.
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A Topeka native and lifelong Jayhawk, Dillon Davis was born into the fandom during a Kansas basketball NCAA Tournament run in the early ‘90s. Since graduating from the University of Kansas in 2014, he has channeled that passion into sportswriting, contributing thousands of stories to the KU beat since 2018. Following tenures at Armchair Media and Fansided, Dillon joined Kansas on SI in May 2025 to bring his unique storytelling and deep-rooted perspective to Jayhawk fans across the country. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow dillondavis3