It's Thanksgiving Day, and there's plenty to be appreciative of as Kansas Jayhawk fans. The 2026 athletic season has been full of memorable moments, from the excitement of basketball season being in full swing to the historic run the baseball team made by hosting the school's first-ever Lawrence Super Regional.



While there have certainly been some frustrating moments along the way, Kansas supporters have plenty of reasons to appreciate what the athletic department has accomplished this year. Here are three things Jayhawk fans should be especially thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Nov 18, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas head coach Bill Self looks on during the first half against West Virginia in a semifinal game of the Players Era Eight tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Roster’s Incredible Depth

Sitting at 6-1 with a marquee matchup against Villanova at home tomorrow, the Kansas basketball roster looks as impressive as ever this season. The Jayhawks are truly 12-deep with a mix of younger talent and experienced veterans that gives Bill Self plenty of options.

KU hasn't made it out of the first weekend of March since winning a national title in 2022, but this squad feels different. It possesses the potential to make a deep NCAA Tournament run, especially with freshman phenom Tyran Stokes and transfer addition Trey Kaufman-Renn leading the charge.

Football Season Coming to an End

It might seem strange to be "thankful" for the end of such a frustrating season, but without sounding too pessimistic, the 2026 Kansas football team hasn't been very kind to Jayhawk fans. We've had to experience the same rollercoaster ride of past years in which Lance Leipold and his coaching staff have failed to put away games and have blown countless leads.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 14, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold speaks to the media after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the regular season coming to a close this Saturday, I think everyone can agree that it's time to put college football behind us and focus on basketball. For those who root for the Chiefs, they can pivot to them rather than watching KU break their hearts every weekend.

Bill Self in His Final Years as Head Coach

We say this every year, but with Self's recurring health issues, there's no way of knowing which year will be his last at the helm. He turns 64 next month, and even if he doesn't retire after this season, you can probably count how many years he has left on one hand.

Self is the winningest coach in the program's history and has brought the Jayhawks two national championships during his tenure. It's easy to get caught up in the school's recent shortcomings, but Self deserves to be appreciated for everything he's accomplished until he decides to walk away.

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