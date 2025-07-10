Kansas Basketball and 2026 5-Star Phenom Planning Official Visit
Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks are keeping close tabs on one of the best players in the 2026 recruiting class.
According to On3 insider Joe Tipton, Caleb Holt scheduled trips to Alabama and Auburn and plans to visit KU and Kentucky in the coming months.
While no official timeline has been set, Holt could embark on a visit to Kansas even before his first two scheduled tours.
A 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, Holt is an explosive athlete with exceptional defensive tools (6-foot-9 wingspan).
247 Sports Composite rankings list Holt as a 5-star prospect, the best shooting guard in his class, and the No. 5 overall player in the country.
Holt is coming off a strong showing with the USA team in the FIBA U19 World Cup, averaging 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.7 steals on 57.4% field goal shooting.
If he were to commit to Kansas, Holt would become the second Prolific Prep star to pledge to the Jayhawks in as many years, joining incoming freshman Darryn Peterson.
He transferred to Prolific last June after making previous stops at Buckhorn High School (AL) and Grayson High School (GA). Holt will now play an integral role on a high school basketball powerhouse as a senior.
Holt recently signed a NIL deal with Adidas, which likely bodes well for the Jayhawks' chances.
In addition to Alabama, Auburn, and Kentucky, Holt boasts offers from premier programs like Houston, UConn, and Baylor.
Keep an eye out for Holt’s recruitment once he sets a date to visit KU’s campus.