Kansas Aiming for Consecutive 5-Star Recruits From Prolific Prep
After securing Darryn Peterson last offseason in one of the biggest high school additions in Kansas Jayhawks history, Bill Self may already be in line to land a 5-star successor from Prolific Prep.
Class of 2026 phenom Caleb Holt officially announced he would be transferring to the Florida powerhouse, and that KU is among the programs keeping in touch with him.
Prolific Prep was located in Napa, California for over a decade, but they recently relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Florida to access better facilities and compete against higher competition.
Holt previously spent time at Buckhorn High School (AL) and Grayson High School (GA) before making his way to Prolific.
According to 247 Sports, Holt is the No. 7 overall player and No. 2 shooting guard in the Class of 2026. On3 rates him slightly higher at No. 5 overall in the country.
With offers from schools like Kentucky, Alabama, Houston, Auburn, and others, Holt is one of the most coveted guards in his graduating class.
Self and his staff have been actively evaluating top 2026 prospects throughout the spring, and Holt appears to be one of the top names on their early board.
On a positive note for Kansas, Holt has close ties to Adidas, as he just signed a NIL deal with the company.
Holt was named MVP of the Adidas EuroCamp in Treviso, leading Team 3SSB Select to a championship.
The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 steals, and 2.7 assists across three contests. He was arguably the best player in the entire camp.
The move to a national prep school like Prolific Prep will only elevate Holt’s exposure and allow him to compete against elite-level talent on a nightly basis.