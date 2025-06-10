KANSAS

Kansas Aiming for Consecutive 5-Star Recruits From Prolific Prep

Kansas is reportedly one of several top schools targeting Caleb Holt, a top-10 prospect in the Class of 2026.

Joshua Schulman

Grayson Rams guard Caleb Holt (3) shoots the ball during the second quarter of a City of Palms Classic quarterfinal game against the Columbus Explorers at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.
Grayson Rams guard Caleb Holt (3) shoots the ball during the second quarter of a City of Palms Classic quarterfinal game against the Columbus Explorers at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After securing Darryn Peterson last offseason in one of the biggest high school additions in Kansas Jayhawks history, Bill Self may already be in line to land a 5-star successor from Prolific Prep.

Class of 2026 phenom Caleb Holt officially announced he would be transferring to the Florida powerhouse, and that KU is among the programs keeping in touch with him.

Prolific Prep was located in Napa, California for over a decade, but they recently relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Florida to access better facilities and compete against higher competition.

Holt previously spent time at Buckhorn High School (AL) and Grayson High School (GA) before making his way to Prolific.

According to 247 Sports, Holt is the No. 7 overall player and No. 2 shooting guard in the Class of 2026. On3 rates him slightly higher at No. 5 overall in the country.

With offers from schools like Kentucky, Alabama, Houston, Auburn, and others, Holt is one of the most coveted guards in his graduating class.

Self and his staff have been actively evaluating top 2026 prospects throughout the spring, and Holt appears to be one of the top names on their early board.

On a positive note for Kansas, Holt has close ties to Adidas, as he just signed a NIL deal with the company.

Holt was named MVP of the Adidas EuroCamp in Treviso, leading Team 3SSB Select to a championship.

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 steals, and 2.7 assists across three contests. He was arguably the best player in the entire camp.

The move to a national prep school like Prolific Prep will only elevate Holt’s exposure and allow him to compete against elite-level talent on a nightly basis.

feed

Published
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

Home/Basketball