Kansas Aiming for Consecutive 5-Star Recruits From Prolific Prep

NEWS: 2026 5⭐️ Caleb Holt will transfer to Prolific Prep (FL) for his senior season of high school, he tells @LeagueRDY.



He tells me he’s hearing from Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, Baylor, Houston, Providence and Arkansas.



One of the top players in 2026. #7 in… pic.twitter.com/mje1z0OA0O