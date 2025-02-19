Kansas Basketball Alumni Blast Jayhawks on Social Media Following BYU Loss
After Kansas basketball's crushing 91-57 loss to BYU on Tuesday, alumni of the program, including Cole Aldrich and Landen Lucas, took to social media to share their frustrations and concerns about the performance.
The Jayhawks entered the game hoping to find some momentum after a rough stretch, but right from the start, it was clear things weren’t going well.
Kansas found themselves down 13-5 early, struggling with defense and shooting. The Cougars had built a 46-26 lead by halftime. It was the largest first-half deficit for Kansas this season, and things only got worse from there.
In the second half, BYU opened with an 8-0 run, extending their lead to 54-29, and the Jayhawks were never able to recover. At one point, the Cougars were up by 38 points—setting a program record for the largest deficit under Bill Self.
Kansas went nearly five minutes without scoring, and by the time the game ended, they had suffered a staggering 34-point defeat.
That’s when Aldrich and Lucas made their voices heard on social media.
Aldrich, a former center who was known for his defensive presence, posted "put the managers in, maybe they'll care."
Meanwhile, Lucas, who had been a key figure in Kansas’ frontcourt, posted a meme reaction on X.
Tuesday night’s performance was a far cry from the pageantry of Kansas, and it left fans, alumni, and former players questioning where things went wrong.
The Jayhawks will have to regroup quickly as they face an uphill battle to finish the season strong.